Pavlov Media adds 100 Gigabit speeds to backbone network

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media, one of the nation's largest private providers of broadband services to multifamily real estate owners, has announced additional 100 Gigabit (100,000 Megabit per second) speeds from Chicago to Champaign, Ill., from Philadelphia to New York City, and from Los Angeles to Phoenix.

Pavlov Media had previously announced an extended fiber backbone upgrade at 100 Gigabit speeds from Chicago, Ill. to Indianapolis and from Indianapolis to Atlanta.

"This expansion is another step in our rollout of 100 Gigabit Internet across our national backbone," said Mark Scifres, CEO of Pavlov Media. "We will continue to deliver exceptional value and performance for our property owners and customers."

In today's all digital world, the need for content continues to evolve. Pavlov Media develops peering relationships and partners with leading content providers to bring fiercely fast Internet with reduced lag times directly to its customers.

"Our network is designed to enable content providers and consumers cutting edge exceptional experiences," Scifres said.

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is headquartered in Champaign, Ill. and offers broadband, voice, and television services. The company owns and operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry. For more information, visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

