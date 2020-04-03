Pavlov Media Adds New Data Center in Orlando

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media, a Champaign, Ill.-based company, is pleased to announce the addition of a new data center in Orlando, Fl. The new site adds an Orlando to Atlanta 100 Gbps fiber connection to Pavlov Media's existing national backbone network.

This expansion is just one of many Pavlov Media locations nationwide providing 100 Gigabit (100,000 Megabit per second) capability.

In the last few years, Pavlov Media added 100 Gbps capacity from Chicago to Champaign, Ill.; from Philadelphia to New York City; from Los Angeles to Phoenix; from Chicago, Ill. to Indianapolis; and from Indianapolis to Atlanta.

"We are excited to expand the options for high-speed and cost-effective global connectivity to Orlando and the surrounding area," said Mark Scifres, CEO and Founder of Pavlov Media. "The combination of the high capacity data center ecosystem at Orlando and our growing national footprint offers additional choices for customers and reflects our commitment to providing simply exceptional connections to users around the country," Scifres added.

The data center and 100 Gbps linkage to Pavlov Media's national backbone allows much faster transport of content for end-users. Much of this content is peered—meaning Pavlov Media is directly connected via fiber to content providers.

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is headquartered in Champaign, Ill. and offers broadband, voice, and television services. The company owns and operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry. For more information, visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

