Paws, Whiskers & Wags Announces Partnership with World's Largest Pet Funeral Company

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paws, Whiskers & Wags, Your Pet Crematory, is pleased to announce its partnership with Veternity, the largest veterinarian-owned pet funeral company in the world. The partnership with Veternity will enable Paws, Whiskers & Wags to elevate the experience it provides to families and pet owners while maintaining the highest level of care and support.

Based in France, the Veternity Group was founded by a group of veterinarians that wanted to help pet owners through the process of losing a pet. Through its growing network of pet funeral and crematory partners, Veternity is dedicated to providing personalized pet funeral services all around the world.

"It is our greatest goal to bring the Paws, Whiskers & Wags experience to as many families and pet owners as possible," said Christine Hunsaker, CEO of Paws, Whiskers & Wags. "With Veternity's help, we will be able to reach more pet owners with a continued focus on giving them the services and support they need when faced with the loss of a beloved pet."

"We are excited to welcome Paws, Whiskers & Wags into the Veternity family," said Dr. Philippe Thomas, CEO of Veternity Group. "Paws, Whiskers & Wags is a great example of the kind of compassion and devotion that we look for in a partner, and has our full support as they continue to support pet owners and clinics."

About Paws, Whiskers & Wags

Paws, Whiskers & Wags, LLC, founded in 2004 by Christine Hunsaker, is a pet crematory with locations in Decatur, Marietta and Covington, Georgia and Charlotte, North Carolina. Serving both the veterinary community and families directly, Paws, Whiskers & Wags specializes in private pet cremation and uses a patented Pet Tracker 360® system to ensure that the cremated remains a family receives back are those of THEIR pet.

About Veternity

Veternity was created in France, in 1995, by a group of 250 veterinarians seeking to provide pet owners with the means of offering a dignified end for their pets. They currently have 14 locations throughout France with partnerships around the world, including Poland, Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic, Canada, and the United States.

To learn more, visit https://pawswhiskersandwags.com/ or call 678.949.9001.

Media Contacts:

Contact:

Debbie Hunsaker, Marketing Director

Paws, Whiskers & Wags

Cell: 801-628-1758

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Paws, Whiskers & Wags