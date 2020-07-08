Pax Futura Becomes Seattle's First Certified Passive House Apartment Project

SEATTLE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passive House Institute US (PHIUS) has completed its certification of Pax Futura as a PHIUS+- certified Passive House project, making it the first Seattle Passive House apartment project to receive this prestigious certification.



Located at 3700 S. Hudson Street in the heart of Columbia City, Pax Futura is comprised of 32 studio and one-bedroom apartments, three live-work units and a commercial space. Achieving the rigorous design and building techniques to achieve Passive House, Pax Futura offers residents the opportunity to live their sustainable values, reducing their impact on climate change and enjoying a healthier living environment.



Developed and built by Seattle Passive House builder and developer, Cascade Built, Pax Futura demonstrates the demand for and scalability of this ultra-high-performance building technique in one of the nation's most competitive building markets. Cascade Built has two additional Passive House projects under construction, Solis, a 45-unit apartment project with retail in Capitol Hill, and another 66-unit apartment project with live / work units in Queen Anne.



"We've proven that Passive House is both buildable with today's labor force and economically viable on larger-scale multi-family housing projects, bringing Passive House for the masses," said Sloan Ritchie, founder of Cascade Built.



As a certified Passive House building, Pax Futura consumes up to 80% less energy, as compared to standard-built projects, to heat and cool the units. Residents benefit from healthier living with continuous, filtered fresh air, superlative comfort in a draft-free, temperate interior environment. They also experience increased quiet and security as a result of the high-performance windows and doors.



Pax Futura is named for the word "peace" in Latin and also Ritchie's son's first name, and Futura for the font created to express modern models, rather than be a revival of previous design. The project was designed by NK Architects.



For more information, please visit www.cascadebuilt.com or www.livepaxfutura.com.



About Cascade Built



Cascade Built is an award-winning sustainable builder known for cutting-edge, high performance multi-family projects, including the region's first Passive House-constructed single family home, townhouse project and soon-to-be multi-family apartment building.

