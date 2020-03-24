Pax Romana's March 29 No-Reserve Online Auction Features Finest Ancient Jewellery, Weaponry and Classical Art

LONDON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 29, Pax Romana, London's premier antiquities auction house, will conduct a carefully curated no-reserve auction of ancient jewellery, weaponry and classical art. All items have been authenticated by Dr. Ivan Bonchev (PhD, University of Oxford).

Greek bronze winged helmet, Late Classical of Chalcidian type, circa 400 BC, heavy sheet metal with cheek-pieces, plume-holder, and distinctive wings. Ex Axel Guttmann collection. Estimate £40,000-£60,000 ($49,000-$73,600) Roman marble head of Hercules, perhaps based on a Greek 4th century BC prototype by Lysippos, very fine condition, 245 x 85mm (with stand). Estimate $£6,000-£12,000 ($7,360-$14,730)

"This is our finest sale to date, with many unique artifacts and important works of art from distinguished collections," Dr Bonchev said. "As always, we've prepared a selection that spans a wide price range to accommodate beginners as well as advanced collectors and dealers. All can find something in our sale."

The auction's centerpiece is a spectacular circa 400 BC Greek bronze winged helmet with provenance from the legendary collection of Axel Guttmann (1944-2001). Starting out with a Roman helmet purchased in 1982, Guttmann built a world-renowned collection, which he housed at his private museum on the outskirts of Berlin.

"We are privileged to offer this highly important helmet that was once part of his landmark collection," Bonchev said. "Without question, it is the best helmet I have ever handled." Of Chalcidian style and formed of heavy sheet metal, its design incorporates cheek-pieces, a long plume-holder at its crown, and a pair of magnificent wings. It is estimated at £40,000-£60,000 ($49,000-$73,600).

Two other helmets of exceptional quality and rarity share the spotlight in the Ancient Weaponry portion of the sale. A superb Greek Illyrian bronze helmet of domed form, with two corrugated parallel ribs to the upper region and a flaring neck guard, is similar to an example from the Christos G. Bastis collection auctioned by Sotheby's in 1999. It could reach £25,000-£50,000 ($30,700-$61,400). Estimated at £20,000-£40,000 ($24,500-$49,100), a museum-quality Villanova (Etruscan) hammered bronze helmet with an attractive punched geometric pattern comes from a 50-year Cambridgeshire (England) family collection.

An enviable selection of ancient, wearable jewellery is led by a circa 100-300 AD Roman gold ring with high-relief cameo depicting Hercules and the Nemean Lion, a ferocious monster in Greek mythology. "In its day, this ring was as much a status symbol as the costliest diamond Rolex watches are today," Dr. Bonchev noted. Estimate: £6,000-£12,000 ($7,360-$14,730)

A substantial, circa 100 AD Roman gold intaglio ring with a sophisticated openwork design has a central carnelian bezel carved with a depiction of Salus Invctus (Roman god of safety and well-being) riding in a chariot. Estimate: £5,000-£8,000 ($6,140-$9,820)

A rare Greek limestone head of the god Apollo dating to circa 300 BC exhibits facial features and curly hair that would have required considerable artistic talent to achieve. Similar to an example in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's collection, it is estimated at £15,000-£30,000 ($18,410-$36,800).

Boasting extraordinary size and beauty befitting the goddess of love, a monumental Roman bronze statuette of Venus, circa 100-200 AD, is estimated at £15,000-£30,000 ($18,410-$36,800).

The mysteries of Ancient Egypt are embodied in a circa 764-332 BC wood statue of the god Ptah-Sokar-Osiris. Its form represents the wrapped deceased, and on the figure's head is a striped tripartite headdress with a crown of ostrich feathers and cow's horns. Estimate: £6,000-£8,000 ($7,360-$9,820)

All auction items come with a professional Certificate of authenticity signed by Dr Bonchev. The company ships worldwide. All packing is handled by white-glove specialists in-house. View the fully illustrated catalogue and sign up to bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers. Questions: call Pax Romana, London, on +44 7424 994167 or email [email protected]. Online www.paxromana.auction.

Media Contact:

Dr. Ivan Bonchev

+44 7424 994167

[email protected]

SOURCE Pax Romana Auctions

