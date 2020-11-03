Pax Romana's November Auctions Feature Museum-Quality Antiquities, Ancient Art & War Relics

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pax Romana Auctions will host a no-reserve two-part online sale of antiquities, jewellery, ancient weaponry, Asian and classic art on successive Sundays, November 8 and 15. The first of the two auction sessions celebrates "Masterpieces of Ancient Asia," while the second is titled "Ancient Jewellery, Weaponry and Classical Art." Pax Romana's director, Dr Ivan Bonchev (PhD, University of Oxford), curated all items. Absentee and live online bidding is facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.

China, Tang Dynasty gilded stone head of Buddha with two-tiered 'snail-shell' hair curls ornamented by red spiraling 'jewel,' circa 618-907 A.D., 530mm tall on custom stand. Provenance: Old Somerset (England) collection of Asian art formed in 1980s/1990s. Estimate £20,000-£40,000 Very rare Roman Montefortino bronze helmet of type worn by Roman soldiers during Roman Republic era, circa 100-50 B.C., authenticated via XRF analysis from independent Belgian laboratory. Provenance: Property of London doctor, private Oxford (England) collection, acquired mid-1980s on UK art market. £20,000-£30,000

The November 8 Masterpieces of Ancient Asia sale includes 196 stellar lots. Lot 13 is an elegantly carved standing Buddha, Chinese Northern Qi Dynasty, that measures nearly a meter tall. Lot 14 is a magnificent Chinese Tang Dynasty gilded head of a Buddha with red painted accents and a peaceful facial expression. Each is estimated at £20,000-£40,000.

In crafted terracotta, one can especially appreciate the detail and "personality" rendered by the artist. For example, Lot 3, a one-of-a-kind Tang Dynasty Camel and Rider, displays extraordinary charm, both in the rider and his mount. Estimate: £6,000-£12,000.

Among the rarest Asian pieces are four Ancient Chinese bronzes that have been tested and authenticated by an independent Belgian laboratory. Including a ceremonial gui and you, these items once held great ritual importance. Estimates range from £6,000-£40,000.

From ancient Gandhara, there are several stunning schist statues. Intricately carved in a Greco-Buddhist style, the figures are representations of the many cultures that passed through this important trading center. Lot 39 is a head of a Bodhisattva, someone who has reached enlightenment, with a thin moustache and strong presence. Estimate: £6,000-£12,000.

The November 15 session will showcase weaponry and classical art, plus a collection of rare, wearable ancient jewellery. For animal lovers, there's Lot 2, a fully authenticated Celtic gold ring featuring three small ducks. Estimate: £4,000-£8,000. Lot 193 shows a mother cat with her two kittens. Carved from carnelian and dating to Ancient Egypt, this ring's estimate is £4,000-£6,000.

Demonstrating the advanced technology of Ancient Greek jewellery-making, a gold ring depicting the myth of Leda and the Swan has a £3,000-£6,000 estimate. Also dating from the Hellenistic period, Lot 209, a pair of complex gold filigree earrings, could reach £4,000-£6,000.

From the early medieval period in the Byzantine Empire comes Lot 11, a gold cross with a central cabochon garnet and well-cut garnets serving as the limbs of the crucifix. A one-of-a-kind item, its estimate is £2,000-£3,000.

The November 15 opener is a very rare Roman Bronze Montefortino helmet with an estimate of £20,000-£30,000. Lot 13, a remarkable Greek Chalcidian helmet embossed with images of deer is also estimated at £20,000-£30,000.

The Classical Art section is distinguished by two masterfully painted kraters from Southern Italy. Shown as Lots 487 and 489, each is estimated at £6,000-£12,000.

Visit Pax Romana online at www.paxromana.auction.

Media contact:

Dr. Ivan Bonchev

+44 758 5515618

[email protected]

SOURCE Pax Romana Auctions

Related Links

http://www.paxromana.auction/

