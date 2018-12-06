Pay equity SaaS startup, Syndio hires former Starbucks executive as chief legal counsel and expands enterprise footprint

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2018 /PR Newswire/ -- Syndio Solutions, Inc., today announces Rob Porcarelli as its chief legal counsel as the company continues to expand a footprint in the enterprise.

Porcarelli joins Syndio from Starbucks, where he was a VP, Assistant General Counsel responsible for labor, employment and general litigation. He has been intimately involved in Starbucks equal pay efforts, and first began directing Starbucks pay equity analyses in 2005.

"I struggled to find a better way to conduct pay equity analysis for many of my years at Starbucks," said Porcarelli. "Today's model of working with lawyers and labor economists is slow, expensive and actually perpetuates the problem of pay disparity because it necessitates a 'one and done' mindset rather than making pay equity an ongoing process. If 'one and done' actually worked, pay disparities would no longer exist. When I found Syndio, I knew I found something that could truly change how companies address this issue."

Syndio recently raised $5.2 million in a seed round with major investors Sirius Partners, Contour Venture Partners and Frontier Venture Capital.

This week, at the Ignition conference in New York, Mandy Ginsberg, Match Group's Chief Executive Officer, spearheaded the use of Syndio as part of her commitment to implement company policies and benefits that foster a diverse and inclusive environment for all employees. Slack is also one of the Company's 20+ current customers.

About Syndio Solutions, Inc.

Syndio is leading the way in fair pay. Syndio is the only SaaS solution that offers companies a way to find pay issues based on race or gender (or any other category), fix those issues and stay in compliance over time. Syndio offers a suite of tools and services to help companies pay fairly, including a staffing feature that calculates a safe range for new hires in order to maintain overall equity. Although still an early stage startup, Syndio already has over 20 corporate customers including Match Group and Slack. Syndio is a distributed company with employees in New York, California and Washington.

Contact: Ana Anttonen: ana@synd.io

SOURCE Syndio Solutions, Inc.