PayBright teams up with Little Burgundy to offer Canadians new flexible pay-later option

Buy now, pay later plans are growing in popularity among Canadians seeking more financial flexibility when shopping in-store or online. To meet this demand, PayBright offers several plans, including Pay in 4 for smaller purchases and Pay Monthly for larger purchases

"Since opening our doors in 2008, we at Little Burgundy have worked to provide a consistently outstanding experience for our customers," says Audrey Gauthier, Vice-President of Marketing & Ecommerce, Little Burgundy. "Offering increased payment flexibility with PayBright helps us better serve our customers and meet their shopping needs all year long."

"PayBright is thrilled to partner with Little Burgundy to provide its Canadian customers with a flexible payment alternative to credit cards," said Wayne Pommen, President of PayBright. "We welcome Little Burgundy to our growing list of retailers who see the immediate consumer benefit of offering Pay in 4 to Canadians."

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for our merchants' e-commerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. Consumers can learn more here.

About PayBright

PayBright, an Affirm company, is one of Canada's leading providers of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 7,500 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Sephora, Groupe Dynamite, Hudson's Bay, Wayfair, Samsung, and Endy. PayBright's installment plans range from 4 biweekly payments for smaller purchases up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0% APR. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2 billion in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com.

About Little Burgundy

Little Burgundy was founded in 2008 in the namesake neighborhood in Montreal, Quebec. The notion of being local and staying connected to its roots is key to the brand's DNA. Little Burgundy is a branded footwear destination with its own unique style for discerning tastes. With over 38 stores across Canada, Little Burgundy offers the best brands on the market like adidas, Converse, Nike, Vans and Herschel Supply. Little Burgundy is innovative and modern in all of its initiatives. From supporting up-and-coming talent to valuing partnerships with independent initiatives across the country, Little Burgundy is all about being local.

SOURCE PayBright