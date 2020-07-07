PayBright to Provide Bowflex Customers New Payment Option

"At Bowflex, we are constantly improving the shopping experience for our North American customers," said Paul McLay, Director Sales and Service, Bowflex. "We recognize that today's customers are looking for flexible payment options as part of a fast and easy checkout experience and we are pleased to bring PayBright to our Canadian customers."

Toronto-based PayBright is partnered with over 6,000 domestic and international merchants, enabling them to offer flexible installment payments to their Canadian customers. Merchants that partner with PayBright are seeing increased checkout conversion of 10-25%, increased customer traffic and loyalty, and average order values that are as much as 100% higher than orders completed using traditional payment methods.

"We are proud to partner with Bowflex and help them deliver a superior digital shopping experience for Canadians," says Wayne Pommen, President and CEO of PayBright. "In 2020, Canadians are spending on products that contribute to their health and well-being. They are also shopping online more than ever before, and they are choosing flexible pay-later options wherever merchants offer them. We are thrilled to welcome Bowflex to our growing roster of merchants whose customers enjoy more payment choice at checkout."

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada that does not require customers to sign up for a credit card. Unlike other pay-later payment methods, PayBright does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges.

About PayBright

PayBright is Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 6,000 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Wayfair, Samsung, eBay, TaylorMade, Endy, The Source, and Lenovo. PayBright's installment plans range from 4 bi-weekly interest-free payments for smaller purchases, and up to 60 months for larger purchases. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2B in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com .

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and Octane Fitness®, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment and strength training products. Nautilus, Inc. utilizes technology to develop personalized, connected fitness solutions that empower and motivate people to live a healthy lifestyle. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels, as well as in commercial channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website ( www.nautilusinc.com/investors ) to make information available to its investors and the market.

