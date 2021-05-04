PaybyPhone Announces 43 Million Registered Users

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PayByPhone a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, is celebrating 43 million registered users and 20 years in business.

Over the last 20 years, PayByPhone has become a powerhouse in the world of mobile payments. With over 43 million registered users worldwide, 5 star ratings on the App store, and usage in over 1,000 cities across the globe, their success should come at no surprise.

"It's amazing to look back and reflect on how far we've come, from a small startup and one of the first exploring the potential of mobile payments, to now being an industry leader – it's truly been an incredible ride," said Andy Gruber, Global CEO. "We're proud of our growth, but know this is just the beginning. With the advent of Smart Cities, the future is truly limitless."

With the global pandemic, and the rise of touchless payments, PayByPhone is supporting more and more markets, recently launching in 30 new communities, including the City of Denver, and has continued to foster successful partnerships with cities like Miami and Paris. PayByPhone is currently offered in 13 languages and 14 countries, with new markets and languages on the horizon.

20 years after starting as a cell-based service in downtown Vancouver, PayByPhone has evolved into a world class product, simplifying the journeys of millions of drivers across the globe.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

