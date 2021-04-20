PayByPhone Announces "Driven By You" Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PayByPhone, the world's leading mobile parking payment company, announces the "Driven By You" campaign that focuses on celebrating the people that have led to PayByPhone's 20 years of success, and share the unique stories of clients, partners, team members, and drivers.

"Whether it's a parent who needs to get their kids to daycare early in the morning, to the small business owner in any of the municipalities we serve, these are the people that are a part of the greater PayByPhone community and we couldn't be where we are today without them," said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone.

PayByPhone will be hosting the "Driven By You Contest" which launched April 15th, 2021 and will run until June 15th, 2021. The contest will be encouraging PayByPhone users to share their efforts within their community in story form, for a chance to be selected to win one of 4 - $1000 Visa gift cards. The stories should highlight how the user is bettering the community around them, whether it be through their local business, charity, or own personal initiative. Contest winners will be selected at the end of June based on their submission and unique contributions to their community.

Participating Cities:

Vancouver, BC

Winnipeg, MB

Regina, SK

Kelowna, BC

Miami, FL

Seattle, WA

MBTA, Boston, MA

South Florida Region ( Ft. Lauderdale , Coral Gables )

Entrants can submit their stories via PayByPhone's Driven By You Contest Entry Page .

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future. For more information, visit paybyphone.com.

