PayByPhone Helps World Central Kitchen #ChefsForAmerica Fuel Those in Need

Parking App Collects Donations to Support Communities and Restaurants Impacted by COVID-19

VANCOUVER, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, today announced it will support the global nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen 's COVID-19 relief response. The #ChefsForAmerica effort is now serving 160,000 meals every day across the United States and in Spain.

Founded by Chef José Andrés a decade ago, World Central Kitchen and its partners are working to safely distribute fresh meals in communities across the nation that need support. The effort enables families to pick up and take home meals, and includes delivering food to vulnerable communities, seniors who cannot venture outside and frontline workers at hospitals and other medical facilities.

The endeavor also includes putting restaurants – that otherwise might be temporarily closed – back in business through a coalition of restaurants and tech companies working to feed the hungry.

PayByPhone is using its parking platform to collect donations across the United States to bolster the #ChefsForAmerica effort. PayByPhone users in Miami, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. can log into the app and donate by using designated parking zone number 19. To stretch each donation, PayByPhone will match a portion of user donations through its app to the #ChefsForAmerica initiative.

"We want to do our part to help the communities we serve weather this storm," said North American CEO Roamy Valera. "Our customers are looking for ways to help too, and this effort lets them contribute in an easy way. Making a meaningful impact can happen right in the palm of your hands."

For more information visit, paybyphone.com/parkitforward.

