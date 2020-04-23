PayByPhone Joins World Central Kitchen #ChefsForAmerica to Fuel Those in Need

Parking App Collects Donations to Support Communities and Restaurants Impacted by COVID-19

VANCOUVER, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, today announced it will partner with World Central Kitchen to help support the non-profit's COVID-19 initiative. The #ChefsForAmerica effort is now serving 100,000 meals every day across the United States.

Founded by Chef José Andrés and his wife Patricia nearly a decade ago, World Central Kitchen and its partners are working to safely distribute individually packaged fresh meals in communities across the nation that need support. The effort enables children and families to pick up and take-home meals and includes delivering food to seniors who cannot venture outside.

The endeavor also includes putting restaurants – that otherwise might be temporarily closed or restricted to pickup orders – back in business through a coalition of restaurants and tech companies working to feed the hungry.

"Other than helping American families in need, it's a blessing to join forces with other corporations across the country to deliver fresh, hot meals to feed frontline healthcare workers in hospitals and clinics so critical in this time," said Erich Broksas, chief strategy officer, World Health Kitchen. "The outpouring of help from such a wide variety of partners like PayByPhone has been nothing short of amazing."

PayByPhone is using its parking platform to collect donations across the United States to bolster the #ChefsForAmerica effort. PayByPhone users in Miami, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. can log into the app and donate by using designated parking zone number 19. To stretch each donation, PayByPhone will match a portion of user donations through its app to the #ChefsForAmerica initiative. Please note, donors will not receive tax receipts for contributions made to World Central Kitchen.

"We want to do our part to help the communities we serve weather this storm," said North American CEO Roamy Valera. "Our customers are looking for ways to help too, and this partnership lets them contribute in an easy way. Making a meaningful impact can happen right in the palm of your hands."

For more information visit, paybyphone.com/parkitforward.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

SOURCE PayByPhone Technologies Inc.

Related Links

paybyphone.com

