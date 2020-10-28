PayCertify Welcomes Tim Murphy as Chief Operating Officer

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayCertify, the innovative payments platform, today announced that Tim Murphy has joined the rapidly growing team as chief operating officer.

He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in global payments systems and risk management, including past roles with PayPal, eBay and Visa.

Murphy has a track record of leading global payment companies through exponential growth. As PayCertify continues to strengthen its position in the fintech market, he will play a crucial role in scaling the PayCertify platform, expanding its global footprint, and ensuring risk management and compliance capabilities grow with the company.

Tim Murphy, chief operating officer, PayCertify, said: "If I could describe PayCertify in one word, it would be disruptive. I use that word because the company is coming up with some very creative solutions and new use cases for digital economies."

Chase Harmer, CEO and founder of PayCertify, said: "Tim is a tremendous asset for PayCertify. Given PayCertify is an issuer in the U.S., Canada and Europe, Tim's experience helping Visa and PayPal expand in those markets made him an obvious choice to join our team. The biggest opportunities in the world are available through our innovation, and it's an amazing time to be in payments."

