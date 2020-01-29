Paycheck Inc. Adds New Services for Small Business Clients

MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycheck Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sareen and Associates that has been providing HR and Payroll services to small businesses nationwide for over two decades, has expanded its service offering this month.

The HR/Payroll services provider has added the following to its business services menu:

Paycheck Inc.

Workers Comp

401k

Timekeeping and Attendance

ESS (Employee Self-Service Portal)

Payroll Direct Deposit Option For Employees

Arun Sareen, the president of Paycheck Inc., stated, "For us, it's always been all about service and making it easier for small business owners to manage their business and stay in regulatory compliance while doing so, and, to do this in the background, quietly, requiring a minimum of effort on the business owner's part. We've been doing this for 23 years now, nationwide. We pay people the right amounts, on time, and keep our clients out of trouble with all the regulatory entities."

"Now, we're excited and proud to offer a more expansive array of HR and Payroll Services that are designed to work in the same way, with minimal effort on the client's part and maximum convenience, while providing our customary excellent service quality."

"And we don't require our clients to take a bundle that contains services they don't need or want. They can pick and choose the ones they want, cafeteria-style. A customized package for their business, if you will. Just another way we cater to our small business clients."

"We're really looking forward to helping our small business clients in these new ways with these new services."

About Paycheck Inc.: A full-service HR and Payroll company, Paycheck Inc. has been in business for over 23 years. Bonded, licensed and insured, they have their corporate headquarters in Manassas, Virginia, and service clients nationwide. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sareen and Associates, Inc. Contact phone number of corporation is 703-686-0255.

About Sareen and Associates: The company was started in 1993 by Arun Sareen with the original aim of simply turning around local small to mid-size businesses in the Washington, D.C., Metro area that were losing money. Sareen and Associates quickly grew into a professional CPA firm that offers tax, accounting, HR/Payroll and business consulting to clients in the U.S. and abroad. There are four offices in Virginia and one office in Florida, and all those offices service clients nationally and globally.

