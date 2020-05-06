Paychex Charitable Foundation Donates $1M to United Way to Help Address Impacts of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc. today announced that the Paychex Charitable Foundation will contribute $1 million to United Way to help address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation will support efforts of nonprofits delivering crucial services during the current crisis as well as build on existing support that Paychex provides to human service organizations through United Way throughout the year.

"Paychex and our employees have a strong, proud tradition of supporting United Way in Rochester and across the country, and it's our employees and the results they've delivered that helped make this gift possible," said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. "We believe that United Way is uniquely positioned to do the most good for the most people in need in each community. And, now, more than ever, we stand with United Way in communities where our employees live, work, and serve our clients, to do our part providing immediate relief for those hit hardest by this crisis, and to be there when the rebuilding begins."

The $1 million donation from the Paychex Charitable Foundation will be directed to United Way organizations in Rochester and 10 other communities across the country where Paychex and its subsidiaries have the most significant employee presence and demonstrated community support. A total of $750,000 will be directed to United Way of Greater Rochester, with more than $500,000 designated to the Community Crisis Fund created in response to the COVID-19 outbreak to support nonprofits that provide direct services to those most affected by the coronavirus. The Community Crisis Fund is administered through a partnership of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Rochester Area Community Foundation. Rochester is home to Paychex's corporate headquarters and 5,000 of the company's 16,000 employees.

United Ways in the other communities identified by Paychex will also receive contributions to crisis funds they created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Laura Saxby Lynch

Director, Corporate Communications

Paychex, Inc.

Mobile: (585) 354-3756

Email: [email protected]

@PaychexNews

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paychex.com

