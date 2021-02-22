Paychex Flex Online Payroll: Three Months Free Payroll Services For small business By Payroll-Experts.org

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex Flex Online Payroll Services Awarded As The Best Payroll online Service for small business By Payroll Experts for 2021, Paychex Flex currently running a promotion for 3 months of free payroll services for new clients, more about Paychex Flex free payroll services at the official website - Free Quote Here

Payroll Experts believe in serving their customers only with the best. The company reviews and compares various online payroll companies that offer to calculate small business payroll. With the market flourishing, it can get hard to choose what online payroll services offer the best deals. Payroll services for small business includes critically analyzing and comparing all payroll companies online and deciding which one is superior. The team at Payroll Experts spends hours studying each detail about the numerous payroll companies, their offers, details, prices and all other information. This top-notch service makes the lives of small and medium-sized business owners convenient while decoding what payroll software is the one for their company. This year, Payroll Experts have chosen Paychex Flex as the best payroll services for small business owners. This decision was taken after weeks of constant comparison with other companies, and Paychex Flex managed to grab the winner's title with their top-quality service and best deals.

Founded in 1971 by B. Thomas Golisano, Paychex Flex is an online payroll services company. The company swears by making the lives of its customers easier when it comes to payroll distribution. Small and medium scale companies often find it a tedious task to manage their payrolls smoothly, this is when Paychex Flex promises to seek out the issue by handling the companies payrolls. Paychex Flex handles the entire payroll management for the business, making it easy for small to medium sized business owners to distribute salary to their employees. The online payroll services company keeps track of employees, their tax administration, in-out time as well as attendance details. The company is a leading provider of not just payrolls, but also retirement plans, employee benefits, business insurance and integrated HR management.

Paychex Flex is a payroll software company with more than 45 years of experience in the field. The company began with an investment of just $3000. Growing from an investment that small, the company managed to establish 18 franchises and several partnerships. In current times, the company has over 680,000 clients in the U.S.A and Northern Europe. According to the Paychex payroll statistics, the company is responsible for handling the Paychex payroll of every 1 in 12 employees in the U.S. private sector alone. In total, the company manages payrolls of around 12 million employees.

The fact sheet uploaded by Paychex Flex on their online website reveals more data about the company's work and achievements. The company proudly reveals 117,000 clients have been with Paychex for more than a decade, generating a revenue of $4 billion for the payroll company. Statistics show that Paychex payroll has transferred more than $750 billion each year and continues to grow with every new fiscal year.

Paychex Flex has its headquarters situated in Rochester, New York. The company calculates its income, revenue and expenditure based on the fiscal year from June 1st to May 31st. Since 2010, Martin Mucci has taken the position of CEO and President of this company providing Paychex payroll services for small business owners. Paychex Flex has grabbed several impressive awards like World's Most Admired Companies — Fortune, Next Generation Payroll Services Leader — NelsonHall, World's Most Ethical Companies — Ethisphere Institute, America's Best Employers for Diversity, America's Best Employers for Women, Future 50 — Forbes, Most Interesting AI Companies in HR Technology — HRExaminer, HR Technology Award Winner — Lighthouse Research, Excellence in Technology Winner — Brandon Hall Groupand HR Technology Award Winner — TalentCulture.

Payroll Experts picked Paychex Flex to be its 2021 best online payroll services company due to the various benefits the latter offers to its customers. The list of services included in the Paychex payroll checklist goes beyond just distributing salaries. The company claims to, as quoted "engage employees, increase efficiency, and grow your business." Paychex labels its Paychex online payroll services as 'intuitive' and 'user-friendly', allowing employees access to its services within a few clicks. Paychex.com also has a 24/7 support team that is open to answer any doubts, queries or complaints of its clients. Payroll Experts have hence chosen Paychex Flex as the best online payroll services for small business owners.

Paychex online offers 3 variants to choose from, depending on the needs of the client.

Paychex Flex Select is open for all sizes of business, small, medium and large. With flexible payment options and submission of payroll either over the phone or online, this becomes a good option for payroll handling.

Paychex Go is constructed specifically to serve the needs of small businesses. The said business can submit the required information and run the online payroll services within 24 hours.

For large scale businesses, Paychex Flex Enterprise has services to cater to its specific needs of larger employees, complicated data management and additional features for larger brands.

The capacity and allowance of the number of employees depend upon what Paychex plan has been purchased. Paychex Go can handle up to 10 employees and is hence, meant for small businesses. Upgrading to Paychex Flex will allow 10 to 49 employees to have their payrolls kept in check. Larger businesses with more than 50 to 1000+ employees can opt for the Paychex Flex Enterprise plan to suit their size.

Small scale business owners who operate the company via phones, can avail the benefits of the Paychex Flex app.

Paychex.com offers features depending on what plan the client purchases. Different plans cater to different needs, however, some facilities are commonly provided in all plans for Paychex online services. Common features available in all three plans are: Online payroll services, Tax administration for payroll, Direct deposits, 24/7 customer care, Payroll across 50 states and W-2 and 1099 processing.

Another excellent feature of Paychex Flex is its mobile app. The Paychex Flex app makes the handling of payrolls easier for employees. The dashboard feature introduced in the Paychex Flex app allows clients to enter, submit and review payroll applications. Paychex app allows employees to view their current and last payroll. Business owners and employees have access to employee records and benefits provided to them. The app has been installed by several businesses and its employees over 1,000,000+ times on Android. Users of the Android 7.0 version and above are eligible to avail themselves of the benefits of the Paychex app. The application requires a 24MB storage space to be installed on the phone. The current version is 7.7.0 updated recently in February 2021.

For all accounting professionals, Paychex Flex application features options like AccountantHQ and a dashboard centralized for accounting professionals allowing them to access all clients from one platform alone.

Payment options through Paychex Flex can be done by either depositing the money directly free of cost or by paying employees using a pay card. Features like cheque signing services, paper cheques and cheque logos are available to users of Paychex Flex Select and Enterprise. It allows business owners to easily create cheques for all employees for each payment period.

The multi-payroll option allows business administration to quickly pay the salary of a large group of employees by selecting their names at once. Paychex payroll Go users may pay additional charges to avail of the additional features. Paychex Flex also offers its clients supervised payroll tax administration and new-hiring reports. This allows small business owners to be assured about calculations, paperwork filings and payroll taxes. Tax administration is one feature business owners definitely must look for before selecting payroll software for small business.

To make things more comfortable for business owners, Paychex Flex carries the feature of an employee self-service portal. This way, employees can themselves avail of all personal information and keep track of past online payroll transactions credited to them. The portal grants access to important tax documents like W-2 to all employees and allows them to manage their holidays or sick leaves. Every report noted on Paychex.com can be transferred to Microsoft Excel if owners require any additional customization. The final reports can be saved as a PDF file as well.

The additional features offered by Paychex.com to benefit small business owners include - Keeping track of attendance and time, Business insurance, Benefits of employees, HR services, Hiring services, Startup Services and Finance.

To track time online of all employees the feature of Time and Attendance provided by Paychex Flex proves to be useful. Employees can enter their in and out time by using online modes or the Paychex app available on PlayStore. Additional features like accessibility to income forms, income verification services, Paychex.com Learning Management helps train employees and provide ease to HR administration. These modules can be included in the desired variant either Paychex Go, Flex Select or Enterprise by paying additional prices varying for each feature.

Paychex Flex has an easy to operate dashboard. Navigating through the website is kept simple to avoid mishaps. All features and options are visible on the upper dashboard on the front page of the Paychex Flex website. Features commonly accessed by users are displayed on the dashboard like Quick access, Current payroll and Previous payroll. Paychex payroll also provides the option to view the employee list and edit it to add or delete names.

Businesses can present their financial data to the computerized system operator of Paychex online payroll services after completing the initial setup procedure. The data can also be filled in the application. The entry screen for payroll is designed as a matrix to keep the entering and tracking of all data simple. This avoids confusion and keeps the visuals looking manageable. A tax liability report and a payroll register can be accessed and automatically printed after completing payroll documentation.

It allows employees to closely examine their tax documents and review them. Features in Paychex Flex online payroll services also provide options to edit and review each payroll list. This allows business owners to edit any sick leaves, vacations taken by employees and also add bonus information and the number of working hours of each employee.

The pricing for Paychex Go begins at $59/month for the company and $4 assessed of every employee. This rate is decided while keeping in mind the targeted audience for which Paychex Go is specifically designed, i.e. small businesses. This variant can host up to 10 employees for one business. Paychex Flex offers the option for requesting free quotes of the price for Paychex Flex Select and Enterprise. Clients have to pay an additional set up fee, along with the subscription money depending on their selected package.

Paychex has kept the features available in higher priced packages open to all its clients. Business owners can customize their package by selecting additional add-ons to their variant as per their requirements. Such add-ons have different prices which can be found out by contacting Paychex.

Paychex is commended by its client for its top-quality customer care service. Employees and administrators both have separate support pages to answer all queries, requests and complaints. Offering 24/7 phone and chat customer service, Paychex also lets clients contact customer care via their application or by logging into the Paychex.com support page.

An individual and dedicated customer care service are provided to clients with Select and Enterprise packages. This customer care helps with the setup of the online payroll service and later becomes the individual point of contact for any further queries or doubts. A toll-free number has also been set up by Paychex for the clients' comfort and ease.

Paychex allows its customers to create special fields according to the demands of their businesses. Flexibility in defining deductions for sectors like health insurance is offered too, however, this feature is common for most online payroll services websites. Its two-step factor authentication is a feature often praised by clients of Paychex.

Covid19 pandemic has changed the way business has been done over the years. Dynamics have evolved, giving place to new technologies and removing old ones. Paychex Flex has come up with new features in their online payroll services to help small businesses cope with the up-and-coming challenges in the business world. A survey conducted by Paychex reveals that almost a third of businesses have granted their employees to work remotely, following the after-effects of the pandemic. This new-normal has resulted in technology becoming a vital part of almost every business.

Paychex came up with a feature called 'Conversations' in the summers of 2019. This new feature aimed at strengthening employee interactions and connections. This keeps the workers engaged and focused.

Paychex Flex has features that make the company ideal for all small as well as mid-sized businesses. The company, along with being an online payroll services platform, also provides training to employees in various fields. This training is given by documentation, live online classes, and webinars to keep up with the new-normal technology of online mode and even In-person training sessions.

The deployment facilities on Paychex Flex are based on options of desktop application, mobile application and self-hosted cloud-based program. The browsers that can be used are Apple Safari and Google Chrome. A cloud-based system makes the task easy and manageable while also offering simple flexibility to all businesses according to their operation scale. Information gets stored on the cloud without any fear of losing crucial document matter.

Paychex Flex makes it uncomplicated for administration and owners of small and medium businesses to keep track of employees while using their online payroll services. Not just payroll, business owners can also demand information of their employees in and out time, attendance, vacation leaves and sick leaves by using the Time and Attendance additional feature of Paychex Flex.

Payroll information can be set up by application and can be reported and handled via email, phones and even manually. The information stored and entered into Paychex by a valid browser is stored in the cloud and is always kept secure. The company ensures complete security and manages the federal state laws and regulations depending on the locality of the client's business. Paychex Flex grants its client's the option to either let Paychex handle their tax administration and provide detailed reports to the employees or let the business do the same for themselves. This accessibility allows business owners to entirely control their cash flows.

Paychex Flex offers its clients a variety of easy, accessible options to surf through and select the one they prefer. Described as 'one-stop-shop', Paychex makes the jobs of business owners and administrations less hectic, allowing them to focus more on other such important work involved in running a business. In times of the pandemic, Paychex Flex has managed to keep up with evolving times and provide all the latest, tech-friendly features for its clients. Small businesses are sure to benefit from these online payroll services, providing them more time to carefully review other crucial aspects of their business.

