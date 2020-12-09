Paychex Introduces a Pooled Employer Plan, A New Cost-Effective Retirement Plan for U.S. Businesses and Their Employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the provisions of the SECURE Act, Paychex, Inc. will be among the first in the retirement industry to sponsor and maintain a Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) to help businesses nationwide provide a cost-effective retirement plan option for their eligible employees. The Paychex PEP will include reduced fiduciary liability for employers, simplified plan management, and reduced plan expenses when compared to single-employer retirement plan offerings.

"Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic made business more complex than ever before, it's significantly impacted the financial security of millions of Americans. Expanding retirement plan access is critical to the long-term financial wellbeing of workers nationwide," said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of Corporate Strategy and Product Management. "Our new PEP will provide business owners with a cost-effective plan option that relieves the compliance and administration burdens of a traditional 401(k) plan, giving their employees access to a robust retirement plan benefit and allowing them to confidently prepare for their financial future."

Through a PEP, employers can collectively participate in a 401(k) plan that is administered by a Pooled Plan Provider (P3). The P3 acts as both plan sponsor and formal plan administrator, relieving employers of significant fiduciary and administrative burden. The PEP especially offers a solution for small to mid-sized businesses that may have been unable to offer a retirement plan previously due to the lack of cost-effective plan options or the time or resources needed to manage complex plan administration. Businesses currently offering an employer-sponsored qualified retirement plan can also benefit by merging their plan and assets into a PEP to potentially save time and money.

Additional benefits of the Paychex PEP include:

Reduced administrative tasks by removing the need to contract with and monitor third-party fiduciary services providers

Reduced risk, as many fiduciary responsibilities are assumed by Paychex in its role as the P3

Potential for greater levels of efficiency by integrating Paychex payroll with the PEP

Opportunities for compliance cost savings, as Paychex will administer the required independent financial audit for the PEP to comply with IRS and Department of Labor requirements, which can cost large employers between $10,000 and $15,000 annually

"For 10 consecutive years, Paychex has been named the number one 401(k) recordkeeper in the country by number of plans, according to PLANSPONSOR magazine," added Hammond. "As the industry leader, we're uniquely qualified with the experience, the technology, and resources to be the provider of choice for this new plan type."

Paychex is aligning with two other retirement industry leaders to provide services for the PEP offering. Mesirow Financial will serve as the 3(38) investment manager of the PEP and Mid Atlantic Trust Company will serve as the Trustee.

"Over the last five years, we have seen a shift from 3(21) to 3(38) fiduciary services, particularly at the smaller end of the retirement plan market. These small and mid-size employers appear to be signaling an openness to fully outsourcing fiduciary duties and will likely be interested in the fiduciary support afforded in a PEP," said Mike Annin, senior managing director of Fiduciary Solutions at Mesirow Financial. "We are excited to serve as a 3(38) fiduciary in the Paychex PEP and join Paychex in leveraging this unique solution aimed at making retirement plans more accessible to millions of Americans currently without one."



"We are thrilled to have a role in Paychex's product response to the SECURE ACT. As the PEP trustee for Paychex's up and coming offering, we share in the motivation of collective purchasing power with the common goal in making retirement plans more readily accessible to employers and their employees," said Tim Friday, group CEO of Mid Atlantic Capital Group and president of Mid Atlantic Trust Company.

Paychex plans to make its PEP available starting January 1, 2021, the first day on which PEPs can be offered. Visit www.paychex.com/retirement-services/pooled-employer-plans to learn more about the unique features of this new retirement plan option.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lisa Fleming

Public Relations Manager

Paychex, Inc.

(585) 387-6402

[email protected]

@PaychexNews

Colleen Bennis

Mower

(585) 389-1865

[email protected]

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paychex.com

