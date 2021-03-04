Paychex Introduces New Ways for Businesses to Manage Pandemic-Related Challenges with Updates to Paychex Flex® HR Software

"While vaccines have brought welcome optimism for many, the impacts of COVID-19 will be long lasting and far reaching, especially when it comes to work," said Tom Hammond , Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "The solutions Paychex has introduced over the last quarter are designed to help business leaders secure critical funding, meet shifting employee expectations, make data-driven business decisions, and create a more equitable workforce."

Paychex solutions introduced this quarter include:

Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) – In response to the SECURE Act, reduces fiduciary liability for employers, simplifies retirement plan management, and reduces plan expenses when compared to single-employer retirement plan offerings. The Paychex PEP surpassed 1,500 new plan sales in the first 60 days of being in market.

– In response to the SECURE Act, reduces fiduciary liability for employers, simplifies retirement plan management, and reduces plan expenses when compared to single-employer retirement plan offerings. The Paychex PEP surpassed 1,500 new plan sales in the first 60 days of being in market. Clover ® Integration – Streamlines payroll and time and attendance management for business owners using the popular Clover platform from Fiserv. With Paychex Flex available in the Clover App Market , business owners can more efficiently manage the essential tasks of payroll, staffing, time tracking, and scheduling all within a single application to help save time, increase accuracy, and reduce cost.

– Streamlines payroll and time and attendance management for business owners using the popular Clover platform from Fiserv. With Paychex Flex available in the Clover , business owners can more efficiently manage the essential tasks of payroll, staffing, time tracking, and scheduling all within a single application to help save time, increase accuracy, and reduce cost. Biz2Credit Integration – Allows fintech provider Biz2Credit, whose subsidiary Itria Ventures LLC has secured more Paycheck Protection Program loans than any U.S. lender, to obtain required payroll data for the loan application form from Paychex Flex, streamlining the PPP loan application process.

– Allows fintech provider Biz2Credit, whose subsidiary Itria Ventures LLC has secured more Paycheck Protection Program loans than any U.S. lender, to obtain required payroll data for the loan application form from Paychex Flex, streamlining the PPP loan application process. Diversity and Equal Pay Live Report – Builds on a recently released EEO-1 compliance solution and gives administrators the ability to analyze their pay and diversity data via a simple, customizable report. With improved access to this critical data, businesses are better positioned to uncover opportunities to create a more diverse and equitable workforce, while also meeting compliance requirements.

– Builds on a recently released EEO-1 compliance solution and gives administrators the ability to analyze their pay and diversity data via a simple, customizable report. With improved access to this critical data, businesses are better positioned to uncover opportunities to create a more diverse and equitable workforce, while also meeting compliance requirements. General Ledger Live Report – Dynamically expands visibility of general ledger data – such as debits, credits, and account types – and provides options to customize, drill-down, and segment report information.

– Dynamically expands visibility of general ledger data – such as debits, credits, and account types – and provides options to customize, drill-down, and segment report information. Enhanced Live Report Functionality – Expands the existing thresholds feature in Live Reports to help customers more effectively monitor how key business metrics are performing against benchmarks and goals. Based on historical data, Paychex Flex will suggest appropriate thresholds to help administrators stay on track in critical areas like overtime hours, daily headcount, and payroll labor costs.

For more information about the solutions included in this quarter's Paychex product release, visit payx.me/winter2021.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

Tracy Volkmann

Paychex, Inc.

585-387-6705

[email protected]

@Paychex

Colleen Bennis

Mower

585-389-1865

[email protected]

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paychex.com

