Paychex Introduces Simple and Easy-to-Use QuickBooks® Online Data Integration

The new integration allows users to quickly and easily connect data from the Paychex GLS, so it flows directly into their QuickBooks Online accounting package through a convenient "Link and Sync" tool in Paychex GLS. Through the integration, users can post payroll entries to their QuickBooks journal entry in just seconds, helping to save time and reduce costly errors.

To ensure a smooth and easy setup, a Paychex General Ledger specialist works with users to complete the setup process. Once that is complete, the flow of data begins and users benefit from the following:

Convenience . After setup, with each payroll processed, payroll transactions flow into the user's QuickBooks Online journal entry, using an API tailored to Intuit. Delivering an accurate and secure exchange of information, the application then authenticates the data so that it flows seamlessly from the Paychex GLS to QuickBooks Online.

. After setup, with each payroll processed, payroll transactions flow into the user's QuickBooks Online journal entry, using an API tailored to Intuit. Delivering an accurate and secure exchange of information, the application then authenticates the data so that it flows seamlessly from the Paychex GLS to QuickBooks Online. Time savings . With some businesses processing payroll as many as 52 times a year, the time savings from the data synchronization can be significant – eliminating the need to manually generate an export of the general ledger file from Paychex Flex, then downloading the data to QuickBooks each pay period. This process is now fully automated to maximize the efficiency of shared customers.

. With some businesses processing payroll as many as 52 times a year, the time savings from the data synchronization can be significant – eliminating the need to manually generate an export of the general ledger file from Paychex Flex, then downloading the data to QuickBooks each pay period. This process is now fully automated to maximize the efficiency of shared customers. Dedicated support. In addition to the efficiencies gained from real-time data integration, live phone support is available from a Paychex GLS specialist.

Barb Kapinos, a bookkeeper with Boyd Andrew Management Services in Helena, Montana, is already realizing the efficiencies. "I like that I don't have to enter all that payroll. It just comes in and it's right there. It's so nice. That's a big time-saver," said Kapinos.

"At the center of any successful business is an accounting system fueled by data. With this new integration, we're helping both business owners and our valued accounting partners gain much needed efficiency and productivity by introducing simple and easy-to-use real-time data integration that ensures data integrity across platforms," said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "Over the past year, Paychex has made a significant investment in our integration strategy with all our accounting technology partners, including QuickBooks Online. We're committed to providing the best client experience in the industry and enhancing the value we bring customers every day."

"Paychex and Intuit have a shared focus on delighting customers, creating efficiencies in the payroll process, and helping employees get paid faster," said Kyle Jenke, leader of global platform and partnerships at Intuit QuickBooks. "This new integration delivers on that focus so that small businesses can concentrate on fueling their growth and meeting their customers' needs."

To learn more about the Paychex GLS and QuickBooks Online integration, click here.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves over 650,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2018, across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com, and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lisa Fleming

Public Relations Manager

Paychex, Inc.

(585) 387-6402

lfleming@paychex.com

@PaychexNews

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paychex.com

