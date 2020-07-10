Paychex Named to Selling Power's Annual "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2020

Paychex senior vice president of sales Mark Bottini says the company's position on the list reflects the continued focus on providing everything sales professionals need to navigate any business environment, accelerate through change, and execute on their goals. "From superior training programs to sales enablement tools to a robust product suite, the Paychex sales force is supported with the resources they need to provide solutions to America's businesses." He adds that the challenges of the past few months make the honor especially meaningful. "COVID-19 has brought disruption to the way we all live and work, and business owners are faced with unprecedented challenges. Our sales professionals – who are thriving in a work-from-home environment – are armed with a portfolio of solutions that help businesses overcome these challenges by equipping their employees with tools to stay connected and productive in the new work environment while allowing them to maintain compliance."

The list encompasses companies of all sizes, with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with salesforce numbers in the thousands.

To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering the categories of:

Compensation and benefits

Hiring, sales training, and sales enablement

Customer retention

Sections were also provided for companies to spotlight any other information about their sales organization and culture that would help the research team fine-tune the rankings.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says this list is a critical tool for sales professionals to evaluate their options in an era of extreme change. "Recent shakeups around the globe mean more top sales talent is available to hire, and potential candidates need tools to help weigh options and guide their career choices," he says. "Each company on this list has created a winning sales culture in its own unique way, with the right tools in place to support a growth-orientated sales career over the long haul."

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference. Selling Power also publishes annually Top AI Solutions for Sales, Top 15 Sales Enablement Vendors, Top 20 Sales Training Companies, Leading Sales Consultants – Sales Coaching and Training, and the Selling Power 500 Largest Sales Forces in America. Learn more at www.sellingpower.com.

