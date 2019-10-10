Paychex Wins "Awesome New Technologies for HR" Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 450 companies exhibiting and 85 new products making their debut at the annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition last week, Paychex, Inc., earned one of the world's leading HR technology event's most coveted awards. Paychex, a leading provider of HR, payroll, benefits, and insurance, earned the "Awesome New HR Technologies for HR" award, presented by conference chair Steve Boese.

"With the enhancements and increased flexibility of the Paychex Flex® solution, organizations of all sizes now have access to highly capable and versatile tools to manage their most critical payroll and HR functions," said Boese. "Most importantly, the solution is adaptable and mobile-ready to support HR and payroll professionals when, where, and how they want to get their work done."

Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management, delivered a 10-minute demonstration-style presentation during a mega-session that closed the final full day of the Las Vegas event. Hammond focused on the payroll efficiencies gained through the new Paychex Flex® grid entry view, as well as the workflow and approvals and in-application help users have to give them flexibility, mobility, and peace of mind when administering payroll and more.

"We are honored to have been selected to receive this prestigious award," Hammond said. "This is the culmination of a fantastic year that included several Paychex product releases aimed at bringing simplicity, efficiency, and productivity to HR and payroll activities. Paychex Flex delivers a very broad and deep set of solutions – all within a single platform that is accessible on any device – designed to provide HR leaders with the time they need to focus on what matters most to their organization, their employees, and themselves."

Paychex earned the award after an extensive evaluation period that began six months prior to the event. In addition to winning the award, Paychex debuted several other new products at the HR Technology Conference & Expo, including flexible payment solutions, wearable integrations, and enhancements to its open platform and Paychex Flex Intelligence Engine.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About HR Technology Conference & Exposition

The 22nd Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, October 1-4, 2019, at The Venetian® Las Vegas, is the world's largest HR technology event. As the industry's leading independent event for 20+ years, HR Tech has been a key catalyst for tens of thousands of HR and IT executives in their quest to leverage technology and secure HR's role as a pivotal component in their company's overall success. Visit www.HRTechConference.com for details.

Media Contact

Tracy Volkmann

Public Relations Program Manager

Paychex, Inc.

(585) 387-6705

tvolkmann@paychex.com

@PaychexNews

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paychex.com

