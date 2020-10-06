Payden & Rygel recognized in the PRI 'Leaders' Group' 2020

Payden is proud to be recognized as one of only four US 2020 PRI Leaders Tweet this

In particular, 2020 PRI Leaders are those organizations demonstrating strategic alignment with the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance.

As a PRI signatory since 2013, Payden & Rygel has made a full commitment to integrate ESG across client investment portfolios. In an increasingly global world, studying and addressing the risks and opportunities presented by climate change has never been more important.

"Payden is proud to be recognized as one of only four US 2020 PRI Leaders," said Joan Payden, President & CEO of Payden & Rygel. "We are committed to acting in the best long-term interests of our global client base and are proud to prudently align our investment process with broader societal objectives."

Fiona Reynolds, CEO of PRI, said of Payden & Rygel's qualification, "I am delighted to congratulate Payden & Rygel for qualifying for the 2020 Leaders' Group, and to formally recognise their excellent disclosure and advanced efforts in this year's Leaders' Group theme: climate reporting."

Payden & Rygel

With $132 billion under management, Payden & Rygel is a global leader in asset management and includes, among its clients, Central Banks, Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, Private Banks and Foundations. Independent and privately-owned, Payden & Rygel is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in Boston, London, and Milan.

SOURCE Payden & Rygel