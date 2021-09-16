Payer announces two new board appointments

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payer on Thursday announced the election of Kai-Stefan Einvik, founder and Managing Partner of Corinthian Venture Partners and Dominik Belloin, recently CEO of Kepler Corporate Finance to the board of directors. Both were presented for election at the company's annual shareholders meeting on June 30th and are approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Payer is a Swedish payments company primarily for the European B2B market. It provides end-to-end payment solutions for enterprise companies within verticals such as manufacturing, e-commerce, real estate and financial services among others. With Payer's robust API-platform, the merchant is enabled to deliver an unparalleled user experience for both its customers as well as internal stakeholders.The platform enables smooth onboarding of new business customers, payments in real-time or with net terms and automation of account receivables including invoice matching in any back-end system.



"I'm thrilled to have both Kai-Stefan and Dominik joining Payer's board. They will both contribute to accelerate Payer's journey to become a global leader in B2B payments", said Peder Berge, CEO and founder of Payer.



Kai-Stefan Einvik has over 21 years of experience from sales, capital markets, venture capital and leadership. His international expertise within capital markets, investment processes, due diligence and capital structuring are from corporations like Pareto Securities, Handelsbanken, Auerbach Grayson and Merrill Lynch.



"I believe Payer has a unique position in the FinTech ecosystem, a scale-up company with a strong, dedicated and competent team on its way to take a global position. I am thrilled to be a part of the next B2B payment solution", said Kai-Stefan Einvik.



Dominik Belloin brings 34 years of international experience in finance as advisor and principal for Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Oddo, Kepler and within the Bertelsmann Group.



"The new frontier in payments is the massive conversion of traditional revenue streams to digital business models for Enterprise companies in B2B. With its promising toolbox, I am convinced Payer will be one of few credible players which will succeed in enabling the digital transformation that is happening right now", said Domink Belloin.

Payer's board of directors consists of 6 members, including Annika Javestad, Chairwoman of the board and CMO of Fundler; Hanse Ringström, Member of the Board of Directors Andra AP-fonden (AP2) former Head of SEB Asia; Peder Berge, founder and Chief Executive Officer; Roland Williams, Creative Director HiQ; Kai-Stefan Einvik, founder and Managing Partner of Corinthian Venture Partners and Dominik Belloin, former CEO of Kepler Corporate Finance.

