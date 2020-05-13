Payescape Acquires API Payroll Solution PayRun.io

Steve Sarowitz, billionaire founder of the US payroll company, Paylocity (PCTY) and joint owner of Payescape, commented, "Payroll software is at the heart of our business model and until now we have relied on a third-party software to process our UK payrolls. Acquiring PayRun.io will allow us to be more efficient and productive in how we deliver our service."

Stuart Hall from PayRun.io, who is no stranger to building successful software companies and sold his company to Intuit in 2014, said, "We are excited about the opportunities ahead and the success we can achieve together."

Payescape has over 1,200 clients in the UK and has seen a 40% growth in sales in 2019.

Adrian Geffert, Sales and Marketing Director, added, "Having our own payroll engine means Payescape will have access to new markets and integration possibilities we haven't seen before."

Payescape (www.payescape.com), founded in 2006, has customers throughout the UK and Ireland, offering payroll, HR and time management solutions. Through customer focus and innovation, they remove the burden of workload from their clients across all industries sectors to deliver a simple, reliable and compliant service.

PayRun.io (www.payrun.io) launched the UK's first truly scalable and transparent open payroll API which is fully compliant, tested and recognised by HMRC. PayRun.io were revolutionary in designing and building a powerful application that many web-based companies used to, successfully integrate payroll and auto enrolment into their solutions.

