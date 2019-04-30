PayFacto launches AMP payment terminals into Canadian market

MONTREAL, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - PayFacto is pleased to announce the introduction of Advanced Mobile Payment (AMP) innovative smart payment terminals to the Canadian market.

PayFacto's commitment to continuously provide its customer with innovative, flexible and highly competitive payment devices has led to the certification of AMP's suite of products, including both traditional Linux-based and state-of-the-art Android multimedia payment terminals.

"The certification of the AMP 3000, 7000 and 8000 series is the first step toward the marketing of a complete line of AMP attended and unattended payment devices that serves to broaden our offering and meet ever-changing payment challenges," said Denis Robert, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs of PayFacto.

"We chose PayFacto Payments Inc. as our first Canadian strategic payment processing partner for its unique expertise and ability to accelerate product delivery and certification in addition to its direct-connect access to Interac, Visa, Mastercard and broad coverage of the ISO market," declared Homayoon Saghari, President of AMP Inc.

Available in stand-alone version or ECR mode, the flexibility of the new AMP devices also ensures ease of integration of third-party applications, including Android-based POS systems, loyalty cards, QR reader and wallet payment methods such as Alipay and WeChat Pay. Furthermore, AMP provides access to the most robust security while streamlining transaction processing and improving customer engagement.

About PayFacto

PayFacto, a leader in the field of payment solutions, is established in Canada, the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. Recognized for its expertise, agility, and quality execution, PayFacto meets the operational needs of small and large clients on a national and international scale by enabling them to meet their business objectives more efficiently and affordably. Boasting a vast range of services and recognized payment solutions, PayFacto helps companies and organizations take control of their electronic transactions. For more information, visit payfacto.com.

About AMP

Advanced Mobile Payment (AMP) Inc. is a world leader in providing payment terminals, transaction solutions, authentication, and e-signature products. The company provides a full suite of payment solutions, transaction security, and digital authentication processes to protect payment applications, meet regulatory requirements and enhance transaction security. AMP is dedicated to developing and implementing secure payment solutions to give its clients the freedom to receive and process transactions anywhere their business may take them.

With many years of experience in the payment and banking industry, AMP has the knowledge and technical proficiency to merge the right technologies and technical services to deliver valuable and highly effective solutions to its customers. Such innovations as the PortaPay™ suite of mobile products and solutions, and the ActivePass™ authentication platform and secure devices, provide the highest level of security and efficiency, giving merchants the tools to grow and improve their business through progressive transaction methods. For more information, visit www.amobilepayment.com

SOURCE PayFacto