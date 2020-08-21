PayFbit Launches ICO To Create Blockchain-based Payment And Digital Asset Management Platform

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Built using blockchain technology, PayFbit introduces an array of products - Wallet, P2P Exchange, Cryptocurrency Exchange, and Smart Cards. These products will work in tandem to allow individuals to use cryptocurrency in their daily lives.



Cryptocurrency usage is picking up pace in recent times. Factors, such as decentralization, negligible transaction fees, and interoperability, are some of the many factors driving this trend. However, the technology behind these decentralized assets is complex and confusing. PayFbit understands this disconnect in the market and has developed products tailored to offer simplicity and convenience to the user.



The PayFbit Wallet enables users to store, send, and receive digital crypto and fiat assets without any hassles. The PayFbit P2P Exchange unlocks peer-to-peer trading, allowing users to exchange assets directly, without any intermediaries. Likewise, the PayFbit Cryptocurrency Exchange provides users with a safe and secure platform to trade top cryptocurrencies. Finally, the PayFbit Smart Card id to the user's wallet and enables them to use cryptocurrency to settle payments.



To streamline the development and launch of the ecosystem and other components, PayFbit is organizing an ICO. The PayFbit ICO is a 5-month event that will run from 12th August 2020 to 31st December 2020.



At the start of the ICO, the PayFbit Token (PFBT) will be available for $0.10 (USD 10 cents), and as the event progresses, the price of the token will increase incrementally. The PayFbit Token can be bought with cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, and Dash.



Running alongside the PayFbit ICO are two exciting activities - Bounty Program and Referral Program. These two activities will allow individuals to engage with the PayFbit platform and earn exciting rewards.



To participate in the PayFbit ICO, visit and sign up on the official website https://payfbit.com/register



Join the official Telegram channel to receive the latest news and updates, visit https://t.me/PayFbit.



Unique blockchain based crypto-assets ecosystem of the future.



A new smart blockchain based payment solution for managing digital assets & fiat currencies

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE PayFbit

Related Links

https://payfbit.com

