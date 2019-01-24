Payfone and the GSMA Announce Partnership to Offer Fast, Frictionless and Fraud-Free Digital Experiences to Companies in Spain

The key ingredient to enabling the best possible digital experiences is eliminating the real-time Trust Gap , the difference between the >95% of consumers who can be green-lighted through a VIP customer experience and the <5% of consumers who require further authentication to confirm that they are who they claim to be. Payfone eliminates this Trust Gap and creates a VIP express lane experience for trustworthy logins through our patented Trust Platform and Trust Score. The Trust Score answers the question 'Is this customer who they claim to be?'

"Companies around the globe realize that there is no longer a need to trade off great digital experiences for fraud prevention," said Rodger Desai, Chief Executive Officer of Payfone. "Winning businesses will be differentiated by delivering experiences that not only engage customers and drive long-term loyalty, but save on OpEx by eliminating unnecessary intervention processes." Desai continued, "We are thrilled to partner with the GSMA and Mobile Connect to bring our advanced Trust capabilities to Spanish enterprises, who can leverage them to give their customers a safer and more convenient way to log in while competing more effectively."

"With Mobile Connect, the mobile industry is fulfilling an important role in the digital identity space, giving users control over their own data and enabling consumers, businesses, and governments alike to interact and access online services in a convenient, private and trusted environment," said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer of the GSMA.

Payfone and Mobile Connect's secure, frictionless authentication technology will be available to Spanish enterprises in mid-February 2019.

To learn how the Trust Platform can benefit your company, visit payfone.com .

About Payfone

Payfone is the world's leading digital identity authentication network. Our award-winning next-generation Trust Platform™ validates identities and enables enterprises to deliver fast, frictionless, and fraud-free customer experiences to over 90% of their customers. Payfone closes the Trust Gap and issues a real-time proprietary Trust Score™ for 6 of the top 10 financial institutions, and leading healthcare, insurance, technology and retail companies. Learn more at payfone.com and linkedin.com/company/payfone .

Press Contact:

Yuka Yoneda

yyoneda@payfone.com

212.614.6927

SOURCE Payfone

Related Links

http://www.payfone.com

