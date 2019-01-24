Payfone and the GSMA Announce Partnership to Offer Fast, Frictionless and Fraud-Free Digital Experiences to Companies in Spain
The two digital identity leaders are combining forces to make the login experience easier and more secure for consumers in Spain
Feb 14, 2019, 02:55 ET
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Payfone, the world's leading digital identity authentication network, and the GSMA, a trade body representing mobile network operators worldwide, announced today a new partnership to bring fast, frictionless and fraud-free login experiences to companies and their consumers in Spain. Payfone and the GSMA's Mobile Connect authentication technology fulfill the need for enterprises in Spain to engage more effectively with their customers. Payfone's award-winning Trust Platform™ and Trust Score™ replace cumbersome and hackable identity verification processes such as passwords, knowledge-based security questions and SMS one-time passcodes with instant, invisible, and zero-knowledge digital authentication. The deal marks another major milestone for Payfone as it continues its expansion into 35 global markets.
The key ingredient to enabling the best possible digital experiences is eliminating the real-time Trust Gap, the difference between the >95% of consumers who can be green-lighted through a VIP customer experience and the <5% of consumers who require further authentication to confirm that they are who they claim to be. Payfone eliminates this Trust Gap and creates a VIP express lane experience for trustworthy logins through our patented Trust Platform and Trust Score. The Trust Score answers the question 'Is this customer who they claim to be?'
"Companies around the globe realize that there is no longer a need to trade off great digital experiences for fraud prevention," said Rodger Desai, Chief Executive Officer of Payfone. "Winning businesses will be differentiated by delivering experiences that not only engage customers and drive long-term loyalty, but save on OpEx by eliminating unnecessary intervention processes." Desai continued, "We are thrilled to partner with the GSMA and Mobile Connect to bring our advanced Trust capabilities to Spanish enterprises, who can leverage them to give their customers a safer and more convenient way to log in while competing more effectively."
"With Mobile Connect, the mobile industry is fulfilling an important role in the digital identity space, giving users control over their own data and enabling consumers, businesses, and governments alike to interact and access online services in a convenient, private and trusted environment," said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer of the GSMA.
Payfone and Mobile Connect's secure, frictionless authentication technology will be available to Spanish enterprises in mid-February 2019.
To learn how the Trust Platform can benefit your company, visit payfone.com.
About Payfone
Payfone is the world's leading digital identity authentication network. Our award-winning next-generation Trust Platform™ validates identities and enables enterprises to deliver fast, frictionless, and fraud-free customer experiences to over 90% of their customers. Payfone closes the Trust Gap and issues a real-time proprietary Trust Score™ for 6 of the top 10 financial institutions, and leading healthcare, insurance, technology and retail companies. Learn more at payfone.com and linkedin.com/company/payfone.
