Paying tribute to tradition: the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition

"We are evoking memories of the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s in customers and fans with the Heritage Design models. No brand can translate these elements into the modern day as well as Porsche, and, along the way, we're fulfilling the wishes of our customers. With the exclusive special editions, we are also establishing a new product line which represents the 'lifestyle' dimension in our product strategy," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

Exclusive paintwork in Cherry Metallic and four other available exterior colors along with gold logos create an authentic 1950s-style look. The exterior of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition features high-quality white livery with a historical design. The spear-shaped graphic elements on the front fenders are particularly striking and area throwback to the early days of Porsche motorsports. A further highlight is the Porsche Heritage badge on the rear decklid grille, which is reminiscent of the one that was awarded back in the day when a Porsche 356 reached the 100,000 kilometer mark. This quality seal from the past – with a modern twist – will grace the rear of all four Porsche Heritage Design models. A further connection between past and present is provided by the historical Porsche Crest of 1963 found on the front luggage compartment lid, steering wheel, wheel hub covers, vehicle keys, and embossed on the head restraints and key pouch. The vehicle comes with 20/21-inch Carrera Exclusive Design wheels and the classic-look brake calipers painted in black as standard.

The interior also pays tribute to the past: the exclusive two-tone leather interior combines Bordeaux Red leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige or Black leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige. The use of corduroy on seats and door trims signals the return of a material previously used in the Porsche 356, reviving the zeitgeist and fashion of the 1950s. The tachometer and dash-mounted stopwatch of the standard Sport Chrono Package feature green illumination, underlining the emotive nature of the concept in the same way as the perforated roofliner in microfiber fabric and extensive Exclusive Manufaktur leather trim. A metal badge on the trim panel of the dashboard displays the individual limited edition number.

The first Heritage Design model is based on the new 2021 911 Targa 4S of the 992 generation which was just introduced, and is equipped with the latest technologies for chassis, assistance systems and infotainment. It is powered by a 443 hp twin-turbo boxer engine. Combined with the standard eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and Sport Chrono Package, the vehicle can reach a top track speed of 188 mph and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Alternatively, the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition can also be ordered with a seven-speed manual transmission.

The 2021 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition has an MSRP of $180,600, not including a $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee, and is expected to reach U.S. dealers in late 2020. Along with the introduction of the special edition, certain interior elements will be available as part of the Heritage Design package for all current 911 models. Porsche Design has created a high-quality chronograph, also a limited edition, which will be offered for sale exclusively to customers purchasing the special model.

Porsche Heritage Design strategy: re-interpreting classic design elements

The Heritage Design models emphasize the "lifestyle" dimension that represents particularly emotive concepts within the Porsche product strategy. Led by the "Style Porsche" design department and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, these models reinterpret iconic 911 models and interiors of the 1950s to 1980s, bringing typical characteristics of heritage cars back to life. The optional Heritage Design package for the 911 Speedster from 2019 intentionally provided an initial preview of this strategy. Porsche will now produce a total of four special edition, limited-production models at certain intervals.

911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition chronograph: the watch to match the car

Porsche Design has created a high-quality timepiece available for purchase exclusively for owners of the limited edition model: the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design edition chronograph. This mechanical watch has an elegant and clean design and, just like the car, is limited to 992 units. In many of the details, the designers drew inspiration from the legendary Porsche 356 and iconic Porsche 911 Targa: for example, the design of the face with its white seconds hand and "Phosphorus Green" rings is based on the speedometer and rev counter of the cars. The hour indices are designed in the lettering typical for Porsche. The strap is made of genuine Porsche interior leather. The "911" embossing serves as a further tribute to the iconic sports car. The price of the chronograph is $14,000, and it can be purchased at authorized Porsche dealers exclusively by owners of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.

