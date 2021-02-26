Payless Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Concept Store in Florida Ushering in New Consumer Footwear Foot Traffic

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payless, the retailer with a 60+ year heritage, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first, redesigned brick-and-mortar retail concept store in North America on March 1, 2021 in Miami, FL.

The brand will open its doors to the 4,000-square-foot 850 NE 125th Street store, featuring roughly 10,000 footwear, apparel and accessories at any given time. The new retail location is set in the heart of North Miami, which is also home to the brand's new headquarters. Within the store, Payless will feature interactive touchscreen wall panels as well as sleek color palettes, modern neon lighting, and signage. Top of the line Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities, available in both English and Spanish, will also be available thanks to partner, Zappar. A first-of-its-kind AR foot measurement chart and floor decal, comprising 16 individual 3D animated characters and 16 2D animal footprints, along with a subsequent multiple-choice quiz and photo feature with save function, will allow for a unique and personalized customer experience, while seamlessly making the brick-and-click connection for consumers.

The exterior of the new concept store will spotlight a new community mural by Amaranta Martinez, better known as Superama. Superama is a local, award-winning artist who specializes in bringing impactful ideas to life. She was commissioned to create a Payless mural highlighting Miami's vibrant community and the combination of cultures that makes it a beautiful, positive place to live.

"What I love about Miami is the different kinds of people you encounter every day," said Superama. "The variety of backgrounds, ethnicities, cultures and languages makes this a very exciting place to be, which I reflected in Payless' new store mural. It is an honor for me to be part of this beautiful project, and I'm overjoyed that Payless embraced my community and sought to create an inclusive and inviting shopping hub for the area."

Aimed at providing consumers with a truly immersive, Omnichannel retail experience, Payless is integrating the traditional shopping model with high-tech touchpoints throughout the in-store experience to meet the needs and wants of today's consumers. The launch of the new concept store merges advanced digital components and fresh design elements that paves the way for a new era of the Payless brand following the summer 2020 North America relaunch, while still providing the same value and style Payless is known for.

"The traditional brick-and-mortar storefront isn't going anywhere, but recent times have demanded the need for a new 360-degree immersive retail experience," said Jared Margolis, CEO of Payless. "Our plan has always been to make a comeback for our U.S. consumers with brand new smart and strategic retail locations that are also in line with our Omnichannel strategy. We have maintained a strong retail presence having 700 stores throughout Latin/Central America, Caribbean, Southeast Asia, Middle East and India, and now with the opening of our Miami store, we're excited to continue to embrace the diverse communities here within the States and provide the best in value and style to customers both in-store and online."

The Payless Miami location is the first of a series of retail openings in the North American market. In fact, the brand is confidently moving forward with big plans to implement a unique Omnichannel experience through our enhanced digital platform and stores in the next three to five years.

To kick off the Payless grand opening, the brand and the Miami Chamber of Commerce invites the Miami community to attend the official grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Monday, March 8th to experience everything it has to offer.

MORE DETAILS:

WHAT: Payless Miami Store Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Event WHEN: Monday, March 8th at 10:00 am WHERE: 850 NE 125th Street, Miami, FL 33161 WHO: Payless Executives & Miami City Officials

For more information about Payless and the new store opening, visit and shop Payless.com and follow @Payless.

About Payless

Founded in 1956 in Topeka, KS, Payless is an iconic footwear retailer with a 60+ year heritage, and uncompromised commitment to value. Serving millions of customers through its extensive global network of brick-and-mortar and Ecommerce retail footprint, Payless spans 30 countries with over 700 stores in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean. Relaunched in 2020, Payless is now headquartered in Miami, FL and offers a wide range of fashionable footwear as well as apparel and accessories, all at affordable prices for every member of the family.

