Paylogix® Welcomes ManhattanLife as One of Their Premier Providers For a Robust Online Enrollment and Billing Solution

"As an Independent & privately held company for 170 years, ManhattanLife is one of America's oldest insurance companies. We have a broad and diverse portfolio of insurance and investment products. With core values of reliability, fairness, and respect for partnership, our mission is to help our members achieve health, wealth, and security. It is with these values in mind that we are excited to include an industry leader such as Paylogix as one of our go to solutions in support of our down market groups," said Robert Lashley, Vice President, Enrollment for ManhattanLife. "Paylogix brings a wealth of value added capabilities that will help us support our groups from an enrollment, billing and administrative perspective in line with our core values."

As a Premier Provider, ManhattanLife will be powered by the Paylogix Exchange Builder platform. Brokers who offer ManhattanLife voluntary benefits through our Exchange Builder Platform, will have access to the full suite of Paylogix enrollment and billing solutions. Through Paylogix Consolidated Billing® service, multiple products from multiple carriers are merged into one simple online bill. Through partnerships with 50 benefit providers nationwide, Paylogix can provide this service at no additional cost to brokers or their clients. ManhattanLife is the latest insurer to choose Paylogix in order to guarantee policy holders are billed accurately, and premiums are paid on time.

ManhattanLife and Paylogix are implementing a phased integration project between the two organizations. "Working with ManhattanLife on this initiative was one of the best experiences we have had as an organization," said William Schneider, Enrollment Practice Leader with Paylogix. "Their attention to detail demonstrates a professional commitment to their clients that is truly impressive."

Phase one of this project is the ManhattanLife Quick Case® product offerings, which are specifically designed for small business. This turnkey solution enables employees and their families guaranteed issue of ManhattanLife's most popular workplace voluntary benefits product offerings.

"We are pleased to have ManhattanLife as a Premier Provider, especially because of their Quick Case® program," said Paul Ziats, Director of Business Development at Paylogix. "Now more than ever, we want to help support the small business community. We believe that Paylogix will help ManhattanLife deliver helpful benefit options to this underserved sector."

For More Information Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Paylogix

Related Links

http://paylogix.com

