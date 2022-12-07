Payment as a Service Market to Hit $45.84 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global payment as a service market size is expected to reach USD 45.84 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The proliferation of smartphones for online shopping, rising E-commerce sales, and increasing internet penetration rate are some of the major factors that are driving the industry's growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The platform segment dominated the market in 2021. The development of different payment modes for transactions along with credit facilities for vendors and consumers is expected to drive segment growth.

The managed services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Integration of core and non-core operation services under one umbrella by prominent market players is boosting segment growth.

The retail & e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2021. The growing use of digital mediums for shopping and retail transactions is anticipated to drive segment growth.

The Asia Pacific market is likely to witness rapid growth over the period. The increasing adoption of payment service technology in emerging economies like China , India , and Japan is driving the regional growth.

Read 150-page full market research report, "Payment As A Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Platform, Services), By Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), By Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Payment As A Service Market Growth & Trends

Initiatives being adopted by various governments worldwide to promote digital payment are also contributing to the growth. Moreover, payment service providers' emphasis on providing upgraded payment solutions also bodes well for growth. Novel technologies are creating the potential for new modes of payment to emerge. The growing preference for digital wallets while paying for E-commerce transactions and online purchases is expected to drive the growth of the payment as a service industry over the forecast period. Digital wallets allow users to store their bank details securely and eliminate the need to enter bank details while making transactions. Moreover, stablecoins, a new crypto asset payment method, is likely to increase over time, presenting new opportunities in the market landscape.

Market players are striking strategic partnerships and collaborations to develop efficient products, increase sales, and strengthen their presence in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Ingenico and Ant Group announced a partnership to enable payment service providers and acquirers to implement Alipay+ across merchant networks. The implementation of Alipay+ onto the cloud platform would lead to a faster rollout of Alipay+ services.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic played a vital role in driving the growth of the payment as a service(PaaS) market. The E-commerce sector is expected to witness an increase in the coming years. As the pandemic imposed restrictions on brick-and-mortar retail stores, a sharp increase has been observed in online shopping. According to the statistics provided by IBM in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer focus from physical stores to digital shopping, the impact of which should last for the next few years as well, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Payment As A Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global payment as a service market based on component, services, industry, and region:

Payment As A Service Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Platform

Services

Payment As A Services - Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Managed Services

Professional Services

Payment As A Service Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

BFSI

Others

Payment As A Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the Payment As A Service Market:

Agilysys NV LLC

Alpha Fintech

Aurus Inc.

First American Payment Systems L.P.

Fiserv Inc.

Ingenico

Paysafe Holdings UK Ltd.

Pineapple Payments

Total System Services LLC.

VeriFone, Inc

