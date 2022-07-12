Payment Card Incident Involving Restaurants at Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland Downtown

CLEVELAND, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland Downtown (MCR Cleveland Tenant LLC) values the relationship we have with our customers and understands the importance of protecting payment card information. Through this notice we are notifying a small number of customers who used a payment card in the food and beverage area of our Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland Downtown between September 24, 2021 through May 5, 2022. This notice explains the incident, measures we have taken, and steps customers may consider taking as well.

We recently received a report from a third party suggesting that a payment card security incident may have occurred. We immediately launched an investigation and engaged a cybersecurity firm to assist. We also notified the payment card brands and are cooperating with law enforcement.

On May 2, 2022, the investigation identified unauthorized code on a point-of-sale system in the food and beverage area that was designed to access payment card data and send it to a third party. The code accessed the card number and expiration date for payments made directly in the food and beverage area from September 24, 2021 through May 5, 2022. Hotel reservations and food and beverage charges made to a guest room were not involved.

It is always advisable for customers to review their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity and immediately report any unauthorized charges to your card issuer using the number on the back of the payment card.

We regret that this incident occurred and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.

For more information regarding this incident customers may visit, https://cleveland2022dataincident-com.s3.amazonaws.com/index.html or you can call 855-674-1396, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET.

SOURCE MCR Cleveland Tenant LLC