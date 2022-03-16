Payment Gamification Platform Play2Pay™ Selects Wynwood for Flagship Office

MIAMI , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Play2Pay Inc. (Play2Pay™), the global mobile payments platform that gamifies payments, today announced it has selected Miami's colorful Wynwood neighborhood as its flagship office location where it will also hire for 25 positions in 2022. The alternative payment platform has created a unique environment at its new 5,200 sq. ft. office space at the popular and high-profile office tower Wynwood Annex located at 215 NW 24 Street, where employees enjoy a hybrid schedule among versatile workspaces.

The pandemic introduced a new, hybrid work schedule and Play2Pay has wholly embraced it with a "home away from home" environment. Team members have the opportunity to balance working from home with in-person collaboration and are encouraged to step out to enjoy lunch at the dozens of gastronomic offerings around Wynwood. Play2Pay welcomed the opportunity to offer something unique that maximizes the potential of its most important resource – its people.

"We look forward to welcoming Play2Pay to Miami. It is clear they value human capital above all else in their growth strategy and this is what it takes to build a successful tech company today. We have the educational ecosystem and quality of life factors that will enable them to attract and retain top level talent," said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

From ultramodern and versatile workspaces to rooftop space for fresh air – Play2Pay's flagship office boasts conveniences that encourage creativity. Office amenities for employees include a gym, pool access, multiple rooftop areas for casual, recreational team building gatherings including a BBQ station, and a café that provides coffee, tea, soft drinks, and snacks throughout the day. The open floor plan is brightly lit with panoramic views to the heart of Wynwood. A game room with friendly foosball competitions and other gaming activities is complimented by welcoming workspaces that are designed with diverse zones in mind to encourage collaboration as well as individual focus. The space is carefully curated to maximize innovation, productivity, and teamwork.

Play2Pay is hiring for 25 positions this year. They offer top tech opportunities to the diverse audience of talent that has recently descended on South Florida thanks to its expanding popularity as a career base among highly educated professionals. It seeks candidates for positions in engineering, product, marketing, and operations. Backed by some of the world's leading investors and executives in the telecom and payments sector, new hires at Play2Pay will connect with influential leaders to inspire and fulfill their curiosity. Hiring opportunities range from individual contributors to C-level executives.

"One of Play2Pay's core values is conviviality. We believe strongly in the bonds forged by eating, drinking and laughing together, and our home base will offer that, and more" said Brian Boroff, Founder and CEO of Play2Pay. "Our current team and the top talent we seek to bring on board this year will enjoy coming to work at our office while also getting to socialize and spend time with friends or colleagues thanks to the decision of calling Wynwood our home."

Tyler de la Peña and Stephen Rutchik of Colliers International represented Play2Pay for the new office agreement.

"Play2Pay's new office in Wynwood continues to solidify the submarket as a top destination for those in the tech industry looking to plant their flag in Miami and attract top talent. There is a true tech ecosystem being built in the neighborhood and we are thrilled Play2Pay will be a part of the growth," said Tyler de la Peña, Director, South Florida at Colliers International.

For a list of open positions, visit Play2Pay.com/careers or contact Director of Talent Kathy Bates at [email protected]. For more information, follow them on LinkedIn or visit Play2Pay.com.

Play2Pay is headquartered in Miami, Florida and operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico and Singapore.

ABOUT PLAY2PAY™

Play2Pay™ is a global mobile payments platform that enables users to pay their service provider bills by playing games, watching videos and completing special offers on their devices. It's a fun and rewarding alternative for making payments. Consumers discover new apps and brands, earning points the more they engage and converting time spent into making payments. The payments alternative combines mobile monetization and gamification. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico and Singapore. For more information: https://play2pay.com

