Payment Processing Powerhouse Rebrands as 100GROUP.

With the goal of creating a single concierge platform for various business services, 100GROUP will focus on adding increased value and efficiency to its clients.

"As we have grown over the years, we realized that our clients, and business owners at large, really don't have a solid business service concierge program," says Scalesse, CRO and Co-Founder of 100GROUP. "With 100GROUP we will provide best in class support, while serving our clients with more than just payment processing."

"Partnering with Richard and our Atlanta team has been an amazing success. Stepping up a bit to have a brand name more fitting to our mission statement (delivering 100% in everything we do!) was a no brainer as we continue to be a true business service concierge - a first this industry has ever seen," Founder and CEO Brodsly says.

The Atlanta division serves as just one of the major pillars of success for 100GROUP and its new rollout to the masses.

Formerly known as Chosen Payments Atlanta, 100GROUP will be going to market under the new brand as well as notify their existing clients and partners of the name change and additional services being offered.

For more info on 100GROUP go to www.100Group.com or email [email protected] .

Contact:

Richard Scalesse

100GROUP

900 Circle 75 PKWY STE 540

Atlanta GA 30339

(470) 243 4600

SOURCE The Chosen Group

Related Links

100group.com

