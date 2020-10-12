Payment Window Reopens at Passaic Valley Water Commission

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After closing during the coronavirus pandemic, the Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) will reopen the customer payment window in the lobby at the main office at 1525 Main Avenue in Clifton. Beginning on Wednesday, October 14th, the payment window will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm.

The lobby has been modified to help reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus and new rules will be enforced for all visitors, including:

All visitors must wear face masks while inside the lobby.

Temperature checks will be conducted prior to entry.

Only one customer at a time will be permitted in the lobby.

Visitors only will be admitted, no family members or friends can accompany you.

The payment window will be open only to accept payments. Payments can be made by cash, check, money order or credit card. For questions or other information, contact the Customer Service Department at 973-340-4300.

PVWC is New Jersey's largest public water provider serving over 800,000 consumers in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Passaic counties. Visit www.PVWC.com or follow us on Facebook (@thePVWC), Instagram (@passaic_valley_water) and/or Twitter (@PVWC).

For more information about this release please contact Bryan Frierson at 973-340-4386 or [email protected]

SOURCE Passaic Valley Water Commission

Related Links

www.pvwc.com

