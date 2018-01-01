PaymentCloud Announces Opening of its New Headquarters

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PaymentCloud Inc., a top provider of merchant services, announced today that they are moving headquarters in Sherman Oaks, CA to accommodate rapid company growth, expanding to 6,000 square feet of space. The building is in a central location making it an easy commute for employees and sits at the freeway junction of the 101 and 405, making it easily accessible for partner and merchant meetings.

"This is an exciting time for PaymentCloud Inc. and marks a huge milestone for the company, its employees, and customers, who will all benefit from the opportunities this expansion presents," said PaymentCloud Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer Shawn Silver. "PaymentCloud Inc.'s new office is an open, collaborative space allowing for a better work environment for current and future staff and the opportunity for company expansion into additional solutions and services. With our new office, we will be able to accommodate these growing needs and relay our energy to our clients," said Silver.

The new space reflects PaymentCloud Inc.'s innovative company goals that focus on delivering quality customer service and has been designed to increase efficiency for all departments. While most credit card processors focus on tier 1 industries, PaymentCloud Inc. allocates attention to tier 2 and tier 3 industries in addition to their tier 1 clients.

About PaymentCloud Inc.

PaymentCloud Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, CA. They focus exclusively on supplying quality high risk merchant solutions and services to business owners throughout America. PaymentCloud Inc. works with a large ISO/Agent body allowing for over 80% of top digital ISOs to use PaymentCloud Inc.'s hard-to-place program. Their ISO/Agent program has seamless submission and application processes through portals that allow clients to board merchants efficiently. PaymentCloud Inc.'s ability to ensure stable and wide-ranging reliable business practices facilitates success and growth while keeping costs low. PaymentCloud Inc.'s quality service, support, and knowledge assists clients in meeting marketing, legal, operational, service, and compliance requirements in order for them to maintain credit card processing. For those difficult questions in demanding areas of expertise, PaymentCloud Inc. has specialists ready to provide the tools that business and merchants need to prevail. Please visit to find out more about PaymentCloud Inc.'s team, partners, and solutions.

