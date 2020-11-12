Payments Industry Change Continues at a Pace Like Never Before - 2020 Acquiring and Switching Vendor Comparison Report Covers Top Vendors and their Products
Nov 12, 2020, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acquiring and Switching Vendor Comparison Report (11th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Payments industry change continues at a pace like never before, with the industry growing exponentially year-on-year, constantly attracting new world players, and payments moving more and more towards seamless integration with mainstream commerce. Payments is now 'the place to be'; exciting times!
This summary serves as a backdrop to briefly describe what is happening in the Payments Industry and in some cases the macro Financial Services Industry in terms of articulating some fundamental shifts and the similarly fundamental culture transition that is required to 'think' to succeed in today's world. The subsequent parts of this report then try to bridge traditional and new thinking by objectively presenting relative comparisons of today's incumbent vendors and their products so that users selecting these parties as part of their future can choose the most suitable partner.
The Acquiring and Switching Vendor Comparison Report in its 11th year presents an in-depth objective analysis on the top 18 payments software vendors/products.
- Is your Payments Infrastructure delivering to all your current and future needs?
- Looking for something better?
- Don't have the time or budget for months of research?
- Can you afford not to do world-class due diligence?
The Acquiring and Switching report gives you a detailed summary of each of the top vendors and their products in the industry, scores them on a variety of criteria, provides customer feedback and summarises it all in an easy to view, side by side scores comparison.
The report delivers to 4 points:
- Market analysis
- Future proofing infrastructures approaches and techniques
- Metrics used to evaluate vendors/products in the new world
- Vendors and products results and side by side scores
This report gives you further insight into the incumbent acquiring and switching vendors and solutions who can play a key role as you address the opportunities and challenges of your future.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Snapshot
- Report Summary
- Scope and Purpose
- Vendors Featured
- Vendor Categories
Acquiring and Switching Summary
- Method
- Introduction
- Shortlisting
- Research
- Analysis
- Metrics
Assessment Criteria
- Approach
- Interpreting the Results
- Company Status Considerations
- Geographic Considerations
- Technical Considerations
Company Size and Focus
- Direct Geographic Presence
- Combined Geographic Presence
Complementary Products
- Card Issuer Processing Capability
- Channel Support
- Mobile/Omni Channel Support
- Functional Configurability
- Hardware, Operating System and Database Support
- Message Protocol Support
- Availability and Recoverability
Product and Company Reviews
- ACI Worldwide
- BASE24
- UP BASE24-eps
- Postilion Payments platform
- BPC
- SmartVista
- Compass Plus
- TranzWare
- TranzAxis
- Diebold Nixdorf
- PC/E Server
- FIST
- Connex
- IST/Switch
- Cortex
- HPS
- PowerCARD
- Lusis
- TANGO
- NCR
- Authentic
- OmniPayments LLC
- OmniPayments
- OpenWay
- WAY4 SwitchT
- RS2
- BankWORKS
- Tieto
- Tieto Card Suite
- Worldline
- Worldline Pay
- New Entrants
- Coshine Solutions
- EastPay
- Renovite Technologies
- Reno-Switch
- Product and Company Summary
