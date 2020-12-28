Payments Industry Veteran Diane (Vogt) Faro Joins Acies AI Advisory Board

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acies AI, a growing leader in Business Intelligence products for the Payment Industry, is proud to welcome Diane (Vogt) Faro to their advisory board. As a member of the advisory board, Faro will leverage over 45 years of strategic innovation and leadership in the Payment industry. Faro is keen to help Acies AI revolutionize how payment gateway providers serve their merchants. Merchants can instantly access a full suite of BI without the need to integrate expensive third-party tools.

"This is a milestone moment for Acies AI," shares CEO Richard Kapustin. "Diane is a one-of-a-kind payments industry executive with a history of recognizing opportunities in our industry and cultivating growth."

Faro, former CEO of JetPay is a member of the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) Hall of Fame and founder of Wnet (Women's Network in Electronic Transactions), the premier professional organization for women in payments. Throughout her career, Faro has blazed new trails in electronic payments as an executive, mentor, and thought leader.

"I am truly excited to join Acies AI as a key advisor," said Faro. Acies AI's creation of an Enterprise Business Intelligence Solution will be of significant value for the Payment Industry, and one that hasn't been developed during my tenure in payments."

About Acies AI Ltd.

Toronto-based Acies AI is breaking new ground by providing out-of-the box Business Intelligence to partners in the Payment Industry worldwide. By integrating directly with payment partners, Acies AI's Business Intelligence suite is being offered to merchants without any technical integration. From day one of activation, merchants are offered a deeper understanding of customer behavior and trends. Acies AI opens a new category to their payment partners, differentiating them in the space and driving revenue across their customer-base. For more information about Acies AI Ltd, visit: https://www.acies.ai.

Press Contact:

Acies Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Acies AI