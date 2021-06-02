Payments Processing Market Size to Reach USD 20 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR 10% | SpendEdge

The Payments Processing market is poised to grow by USD 20 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Some of the Top Payments Processing suppliers listed in this report:

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Stripe Inc.

Square Inc.

Flagship Merchant Services

Payline Data Services LLC

Adyen

Banking Services- Forecast and Analysis: Spend growth of this industry has the potential to touch a value of over USD 1 trillion with spend momentum that will accelerate at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2024. Credit Collection and Collection Agency Services Sourcing and Procurement Report: The supply market for credit collection and collection agency in the US is characterized by the presence of a large number of established suppliers that have the financial flexibility to invest in large technology adoption projects. Tax Advisory Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: North America , APAC, and Europe have high supply market maturity. As a result, service providers in these regions are increasing their investments in technologies such as AI, RPA, and data analytics to improve the efficiency of services and provide value-additions.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

