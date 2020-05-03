PayMotion® Ranks 5th Best eCommerce Software of 2020, by the Software Report

FARMINGTON, Utah, May 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayMotion®, a leading multi-channel payments platform providing eCommerce solutions for online businesses, today announces that it has been ranked 5th in The Software Report's Best Ecommerce Software of 2020 Awards, recognized by industry experts for its longevity in the industry, quality and size of its customer base, as well as its strong management team.

Ranked ahead of big industry names, PayMotion awarded 5th place in The Software Report's "Best Ecommerce Software" of 2020.

The Software Report's "Best Ecommerce Software Award" features a list of 25 companies that have delivered outstanding services and reflect the latest industry trends. Extensive research on a wide range of individual companies that form the software market helped with the selection of a subset to participate in a nomination survey allowing Company executives, employees, and customers to submit nominations.

Honored and proud to have been ranked so high among some of the best software companies, PayMotion's Chief Executive Officer says their focus is to provide a solution that's tailored to online businesses, reducing their costs all while increasing revenue. They pride themselves in providing clients with a whole team of experts to support them along each step of the way. This award is yet another milestone in PayMotion's ascending success.

This award is one of many received by PayMotion over recent years, having received the 2019 Silver Golden Bridge Award for Best Business-to-Business Product of the Year, and the 2019 Bronze Stevie Awards for Best Payment Solution of the Year, among others.

More details on "The 25 Best Ecommerce Software of 2020" by The Software Report can be found at www.thesoftwarereport.com/the-25-best-ecommerce-software-of-2020

About The Software Report

The Software Report (fka "The SaaS Report") is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact:

Gary Palmer Jr.

Phone: 1-844-729-6688 (844-PayMo88)

Press Email: [email protected]

About PayMotion®

PayMotion® is a leading multi-channel payment platform for online merchants. Optimized for small to medium-sized businesses; PayMotion® is an enterprise-grade platform designed to help all businesses sell across the web, mobile and social media storefronts. Powering digital transactions since 2007, PayMotion® provides the team and the technology, tailored for global online businesses, geared towards simplifying some of the modern complexities of eCommerce such as subscription management, payment processing, and fraud mitigation! All the while, working behind the scenes to handle billing, taxes, and compliance so that their clients can focus on increasing revenue and reducing costs.

Related Images

paymotion-ranks-5th-best-ecommerce.jpg

PayMotion Ranks 5th Best eCommerce Software of 2020, by The Software Report

Ranked ahead of big industry names, PayMotion awarded 5th place in The Software Report's "Best Ecommerce Software" of 2020.

Related Links

PayMotion® Website

"The 25 Best Ecommerce Software of 2020" by The Software Report

SOURCE PayMotion