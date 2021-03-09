Paymynt Introduces Blockchain Smart Cards

"Chip-to-Chain technology brings bankless, blockchain services to global audiences," said Michael Rosa, CEO at Paymynt. "This is especially important for the underserved communities, who are unable to access traditional financial services due to excessive fees or minimal credit history. We're looking forward to bringing financial inclusion to all consumers."

Launching this year, the MYNT PayCard is both a cryptocurrency wallet and a payment card. Paymynt members will be able to reload, send, and receive multiple cryptocurrencies through blockchain technology.

For more information about the MYNT PayCard, or to sign up for the waitlist, visit Mynts.com or connect with us on Twitter @PaymyntGroup .

About Paymynt Financial Group:

Paymynt Financial Group is a mobile commerce and technology finance company created with the overall mission of making the financial rewards and saving industries better. We believe blockchain technology and digital currencies are the future of financial technology.

Paymynt is a next-generation commerce application that integrates online shopping, digital banking, peer-to-peer payments, and financial investments into an all-in-one mobile platform. To learn more about the Paymynt App visit Mynts.com . Launching Q2, 2021.

