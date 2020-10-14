PAYMYNT, Mobile Commerce & Financial Growth App, Raises $1.1 Million in Seed Funding
Mobile Commerce & Financial Growth Start-Up, PAYMYNT Financial, Ramps for Q4 Launch
Oct 14, 2020, 13:23 ET
BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when most consumers are opting to shop online, PAYMYNT Financial, a Greater Boston-based financial technology company, is gearing for a year-end launch. On Tuesday, the start-up announced a total of $1.1 Million in seed investments.
"We're truly thankful for the votes of confidence from our investors," Michael Rosa said, CEO, PAYMYNT Financial. "We're rolling out some incredibly important features to our unified mobile commerce application. We're excited about the launch."
Once launched, users will be able to download the application at the Apple and Google App Stores. With over 2,000 retail partners, PAYMYNT shoppers will earn cashback rewards and MYNTs, a universal digital rewards currency, while shopping at major, name-brand locations.
For more information about PAYMYNT Financial, or to join the waitlist, visit our website at https://paymynt.money/learnmore.
About PAYMYNT Financial Group:
PAYMYNT Financial Group is a mobile commerce and financial growth company created with the overall mission of making the online shopping experience more rewarding, and improving the financial well-being of the underserved. We believe blockchain technology and digital currencies play integral roles in our customers' financial future.
PAYMYNT is a next-generation mobile commerce application that integrates online shopping, digital banking, peer-to-peer payments, and financial investments into an all-in-one platform. Launching Q4, 2020. For more information visit paymynt.money/learnmore.
Katelyn Dobbs
Director of Communications
PAYMYNT Financial Group
Email: [email protected]
Office: 833-729-6968
SOURCE PAYMYNT Financial Group