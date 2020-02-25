PayMyTuition Partners Up With Applied Performance Analytics to Revolutionize International Student Payments

TORONTO and NEW JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayMyTuition, a leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions for international tuition payments, today announced that it has teamed up with Applied Performance Analytics Corp. (APA) and its product, HigherEd Metrics®, to provide its educational institution customers with an affordable, efficient way for students to pay tuition and student fees in North America. APA will integrate the PayMyTuition solution into their current offering to equip their partner institutions with an innovative payment alternative within the student payment space.

"With this new partnership we will be able to deliver APA's customers, both in the United States and Canada, a next-generation payment solution for student tuition payments, removing the friction that exists within the payment scheme today," said Arif Harji, Chief Market Strategist at MTFX Group. "APA's deep expertise in institutional processes and workflows aids in identifying solutions that will save time, resources, and money for educational institutions and we are excited about the opportunity to partner with them to provide this solution to their customers."

Today, educational institutions are faced with a multitude of challenges when processing international payments including unidentified or missing payments, manual reconciliation processes, and cumbersome payment processes. By partnering with APA to integrate the PayMyTuition platform into one simplified experience, international students in the U.S. and Canada will benefit from a convenient and affordable way to pay student fees and tuition.

"We are thrilled to partner with PayMyTuition to be able to provide this vertical-specific payment solution to our educational institution customers," said Paula Darling of APA. "We can now offer a superior alternative that puts the customer experience at the forefront, allowing international students to easily make tuition payments not just within the United States, but in all of North America, making the experience more efficient and cost-effective for our clients."

About PayMyTuition by MTFX

PayMyTuition is part of the MTFX Group of Companies, a foreign exchange and global payments solution provider, with a track record of 23+ years, facilitating payments for over 8,000 corporate and institutional clients across North America. Last year MTFX Group processed over 10 billion in currency exchange across 220+ countries in over 120 different currencies. MTFX has built its reputation on amazing people and great technology. Using a blend of "high-tech" and "high-touch" solutions, MTFX has grown to become a leader in online foreign exchange and global payment services across North America.

About HigherEd Metrics® by APA

Applied Performance Analytics Corp. (APA) was founded in 2017 and has grown its presence in the financial services and higher education sectors located across North America. APA consists of a highly-skilled group of operations management, analytics, and technology professionals that specialize in process automation, scoring, and workflow efficiencies. APA's predictive analytics and forecasting applications deliver informed decisions that increase financial results. Coupling machine learning methods with workflow and process automation increases efficiency, accuracy, and performance results.

