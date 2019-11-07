Payne Glasses Teams Up with The Salvation Army to Provide up to 5,000 Pairs of Free Prescription Eyeglasses to Those in Need

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Payne Glasses is partnering with The Salvation Army through their People Helping People program to provide up to 5,000 pairs of Prescription eyeglasses for children and adults in need across Western Pennsylvania. Billions of people around the world are prevented from achieving their potential due to a lack of proper prescription eye wear. The inability to see clearly is a huge barrier to economic and overall human progress, and Payne Glasses believes that everyone deserves clear vision and the opportunity to reach their full potential.

"We are thrilled to team up with The Salvation Army in order to make sure that all Western Pennsylvanians have access to high quality and fashionable prescription eye wear, even when they are experiencing financial hardship," said Damon Himes, Marketing Director at Payne Glasses.

Families interested in receiving Prescription eyeglasses must meet poverty guidelines. Applicants should visit their local Salvation Army and bring a photo ID, proof of guardianship of children, proof of current address, and proof of income from the last 30 days. Applicants will also need a valid Prescription from their eye doctor.

If you or your family are in need of prescription eyeglasses, please call (412) 446-1500 to be referred to your local Salvation Army or visit www.wpa.salvationarmy.org for a location listing.

About Payne Glasses

Payne Glasses is a leading provider of prescription eyeglasses online at the most competitive prices. Starting at $5.95, their huge selection of trendy frames can be ordered as prescription glasses, Blue Light Blocking Glasses, Computer/Gaming Glasses, Bifocal Reading Glasses, Prescription Sunglasses, Light-Responsive Glasses, and more. They specialize in many cutting-edge multifocal lens designs such as Easy-Adapts (for first-time progressive wearers), Sports/Golf progressives, Driving progressives, Office progressives, Computer progressives, etc. starting at just $23.95. Each lens they make includes anti-reflective, UV blocking, and anti-scratch coatings at no additional cost. Their wholly owned, state-of-the-art factory has a wealth of experience producing lenses for tens of thousands of satisfied customers. Their mission is to deliver the most affordable prescription glasses while maintaining their reputation for excellent customer service and satisfaction. For more information visit www.payneglasses.com.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. The Western Pennsylvania division covers 28 counties and serves every zip code in the region. The Salvation Army is ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information visit www.wpa.salvationarmy.org.

