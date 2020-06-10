PayPerHead Agents See Huge Uptick in Online Casino Gaming

This year, agents with the leading per head organization have witnessed a massive rise in casino gaming handle.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PayPerHead.com, a sportsbook technology leader, wanted a grasp of how the sports shutdown affected online casino gaming.

The company's revenue results showed that sports bettors turned to casino gaming in droves. Overall casino revenue rose from March 11, the day the NBA shut down their season, to the end of May.

The most significant percentage surge came via live dealer casinos. From January to May, PayPerHead.com's live dealer casino segment saw a revenue increase of 317%. The growth percentage dwarfs the digital casino revenue increase of 185%.

The numbers suggest that live dealer casino play is growing on an accelerated trajectory. What could account for the difference in revenue growth percentages?

PayPerHead's Product Manager Nate Johnson spoke about how live dealer casinos bring "Vegas-like excitement." Per Johnson, "Sportsbook software allows players to stream live dealer games on their tablets and mobile phones. Digital casinos use animation, and its cool animation. But many casino players still crave the human element."

"Numbers don't lie. If you're a PayPerHead agent that doesn't offer a live dealer casino, add it to your offerings. Las Vegas may never be the same. And, I'll put our dealers up against any dealer you find in a brick and mortar casino," Johnson said.

The biggest question is whether the growth in both digital casino and live dealer casino play will continue after the pandemic. Here again, it's good news for PayPerHead agents.

PayPerHead's revenue stats imply that sports shutdowns didn't cause an upward trend and that the growth in casino play won't stop anytime soon. The uptick in digital casino handle rose from $63.519M in January to $93.323M in February. From February to March, the digital casino handle rose to $110.758M.

Handle in PayPerHead.com agent run live dealer casinos rose from $9.95M in January to $12.02M in February to $22.82M in March. The numbers imply that casino play, both digital and live dealer, should continue to rise even after regular sports return. The growth trend should remain intact well into 2021 and beyond. Johnson said that when sports return, it may help raise casino gaming revenue. "Sports bettors wager on casino games while casino players don't always wager on sports. If anything, PayPerHead agents are likely to see an uptick in all gaming segments once major US sports return."

