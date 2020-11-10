PayQwick and WARPSPD - Tech Innovators Advancing the Cannabis Industry - Announce Strategic Partnership

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayQwick, the nation's leading financial services platform for the cannabis industry, and WARPSPD, an AI-powered customer engagement platform, are pleased to announce their partnership to deliver best-in-class consumer loyalty and payment solutions.

Since 2015, PayQwick has provided compliant treasury and payment solutions for cannabis businesses across the supply chain. PayQwick delivers a seamless suite of services from cash pickups to receivables management, bill pay, electronic payments, real-time settlements, escrow services, and reporting through its proprietary platform. In 2020, PayQwick has processed over $500 million in transactions for U.S. businesses in more than a dozen states.

Founded in 2019, WARPSPD is a consumer engagement and loyalty platform that enables retailers to TARGET, ENGAGE & improve LOYALTY of their consumers helping them drive recurring traffic, conversion, and profitability. WARPSPD currently works with some of the largest global retail brands.

With the addition of WARPSPD to the PayQwick Financial Network, mutual retail and delivery clients will access reliable industry-leading payment solutions, seamless integration, faster settlement times and higher customer engagement to grow their businesses. WARPSPD's leaders anticipate that this strategic partnership will enhance their market share in high-growth cannabis retail.

WARPSPD's LOQ8 (locate /lō kāt/) solution, a hyperlocal deals app for cannabis businesses, enables licensed dispensaries to effectively and efficiently engage consumers with compelling features that allow them to save time and money on their next purchase. Consumers receive notifications on deals as they pass through targeted geo-fences; i.e., if a consumer uses the app inside a dispensary, the deals of that specific dispensary are shown, along with a unique "welcome" message.

PayQwick CEO Bob Craig shares, "Our dispensary and retail clients will greatly benefit from WARPSPD's capabilities. PayQwick clients prioritize consumer digital experiences and intuitive technology to help drive brand loyalty and ultimately increase sales."

WARPSPD Founder and Executive Chairman John Corpus adds, "The data speaks for itself – our technology drives revenue and consumer engagement for retailers. We are excited to increase our presence in cannabis and believe dispensaries will quickly discover our platform's proven ability to drive repeat business. The seamless integration with PayQwick makes revenue growth simpler."

About PayQwick

PayQwick provides compliant and reliable treasury and payment solutions for businesses in emerging industries. Our platform offers a full suite of services to streamline financial operations, from cash pickups and receivables management to bill pay and electronic payments across your supply chain. Our network connects businesses to accelerate growth. PayQwick is based in Calabasas, CA. www.payqwick.com.

About WARPSPD

Driven by a vision of providing leading-edge innovation in consumer technology, WARPSPD's cloud native digital solutions, powered by latest developments in Mobile and AI, help businesses across the globe stay competitive and increase revenues in today's dynamically changing business landscape. Founded in 2019, WARPSPD is led by retail, e-commerce and technology veterans and based in Pleasanton, California. www.WARPSPD.ai.

WARPSPD Media Contact: Brad Lim-Senesac, [email protected], 510-847-1401

PayQwick Media Contact: Kate Ryan, [email protected], 774-929-5223

SOURCE PayQwick