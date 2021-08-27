Payroll Organizations Announce Recipients of Showcase Standout Awards
Aug 27, 2021, 18:30 ET
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association and the Global Payroll Management Institute announced the inaugural Showcase Standout Awards recipients at their live reveal event held virtually on August 27. Featuring eight categories, the awards honor the best payroll product demonstrations featured at the Payroll Solutions Showcase event.
"Congratulations to all of the Showcase Standout Award recipients. The outstanding payroll solutions providers truly shared excellent presentations of premier products for the payroll industry," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association and president of the Global Payroll Management Institute.
First-place recipients by category:
Overall PSS Best Demo
ADP SmartCompliance
The Employee Experience
ADP Workforce Now
Wage Access Options
ADP SmartCompliance
Cutting Edge Technology
UKG's Ready
Cloud Solutions
ADP DataCloud
Emerging Software
Ceridian
Workforce Management Solutions
ADP Workforce Now
The Human Resource Information System (HRIS)
Ceridian
The Payroll Solutions Showcase (PSS) was a one-day event held in July that brought payroll practitioners together with major payroll product and service providers to experience case studies, product demonstrations, and four forward-looking panel discussions. The event is available on-demand through the end of the year. First-place recipients were selected solely through votes cast by PSS attendees.
The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.
The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.
SOURCE The American Payroll Association
Share this article