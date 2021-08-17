Payroll4Construction Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroll4Construction, the payroll processing service built exclusively for the construction industry, has continued Foundation Software's streak of being nominated for Inc. magazine's annual 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Payroll4Construction is a member of the family of products for Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction back-office solutions. The award recognizes companies that have, on average, grown sixfold since 2016, ranking the company 4,257th in the country.

Payroll4Construction is a full-service payroll provider that simplifies the most complex aspects of construction payrolls — including prevailing wage, certified payroll, union wage reporting, and calculating multiple cities, states, rates and trades on a single timecard. With over 35 years of experience, Payroll4Construction is one of the only providers that fully understands construction payroll and all the issues that come with it.

"We're excited to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for our company's tremendous growth over the last year," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software & Payroll4Construction. "Despite 2020 being a year full of uncertainty for most businesses, I'm pleased to say that Payroll4Construction had a strong year and continued to pursue new opportunities and serve even more segments of the construction industry."

The Inc. 5000 list celebrates the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — independent small businesses. The companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list have been very competitive within their markets, which was especially difficult given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 companies listed, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million.

"The key component to the success behind Payroll4Construction is our passionate employees," said Mike Ode. "Our team is dedicated to going above and beyond to provide our clients the tools and ongoing support they need to be successful — it's what sets us apart from the rest."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Payroll4Construction

Payroll4Construction is a full-service construction payroll provider, helping contractors eliminate the hassles of payroll processing, taxes and construction reporting. For additional information, call (800) 949-9620 or email [email protected].

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, project management and mobile applications, along with payroll services, to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800 or email [email protected].

