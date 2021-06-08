Payscout announces appointment of Michael Lamm to Advisory Board

Mr. Lamm possesses extensive industry experience and insights around the ARM and healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) industries, particularly in strategic advisory and mergers & acquisitions. He is a co-founder and Managing Partner of Corporate Advisory Solutions (CAS), which is a global investment and merchant banking firm specialized in the tech-enabled outsourced business services sector.. CAS has successfully completed over 50 M&A transactions since 2013 along with hundreds of valuations and countless consulting, market research and compliance focused projects, leading to real-time market intelligence on trends impacting these industries. Before co-founding Corporate Advisory Solutions, Mr. Lamm executed over 70 M&A transactions during his 10 years as Director at Kaulkin Ginsberg, an M&A strategic advisory firm that specializes in the debt collection industry.

Mr. Lamm's areas of expertise include M&A engagements, compliance/regulatory assessments, strategic consulting, valuation, and expert witness litigation matters. He is also actively involved and a frequent speaker with leading industry associations including the Association for Credit and Collections Professionals (ACA International), American Fair Credit Council (AFCC), Institute for Collection Leadership (ICL), Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), Professional Association of Customer Engagement, the Professional Association for Customer Engagement (PACE),Receivables Management Association International (RMAi), and the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG Global).

"Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from the ARM and healthcare revenue cycle management industries." said Payscout President and Co-founder, Manpreet Singh. "His dedication to helping business owners achieve their goals fully aligns with Payscout's mission to 'support the entrepreneurial dream one transaction at a time' and we are delighted to welcome him to our advisory board."

In line with Payscout's entrepreneurial spirit, Payscout is engaging closely with industry thought leaders to continue to bring groundbreaking innovation and visionary solutions to the payments space.

Payscout is a global payment technology company with acquiring solutions in the United States, China, Brazil, and the European Union. Payscout's Paywire platform provides integrated payment processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management, Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions.

Corporate Advisory Solutions, LLC (CAS) has more than 40 years of combined experience providing independent investment and merchant banking services to the Tech-Enabled Outsourced Business Services (OBS) sector. Our deal team has completed over 125 transactions and generated $2B+ in deal value. We provide mergers and acquisition (M&A) advisory (sell-side and buy-side representation), market research, fair market valuations/fairness opinions, capital raising and business plan development/implementation services.

